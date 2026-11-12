Dylan Cease Named to All-MLB 1st Team for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays ace Dylan Cease was the recipient of a major honor as he was named to the All-MLB First Team.

On Wednesday night, Cease was named the runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award, with Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees coming in first place.

But Cease would earn some accolades later in the night when he was named to the All-MLB First Team.

MLB Reveals All-MLB First Team

Cease was one of the five MLB pitchers named to the All-MLB First Team, along with the aforementioned Schlitter, National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez, and Atlanta Braves stud Chris Sale.

It’s just an amazing honor for Cease, who was named one of the five best starting pitchers in all of baseball this past season, which is exactly what he was.

Although Schlittler had a better year for the Yankees and deserved to win the AL Cy Young Award, Cease wasn’t that far behind and deserved his runner-up status and this All-MLB First-Team honor.

Louis Varland Joins Dylan Cease on All-MLB First Team

In addition to Cease, Toronto Blue Jays closer Louis Varland was also named to the All-MLB First Team, giving the Blue Jays two players on the list of some of the finest players in the entire game.

Although the Blue Jays had a very difficult year on the whole, as the team failed to make the playoffs, they did get a couple of absolutely outstanding individual performances from Cease and Varland, and both men greatly deserved to be named among the best pitchers in this game for this season.

Unlike Cease, who came in second place for the AL Cy Young Award, Varland won the AL Reliever of the Year Award in the inaugural season that the award was given out, which shows how great he was.

Overall, both pitchers were just outstanding for Toronto this past season, and the hope is that both men can have great seasons next year — if there is a season — and help Toronto back to the playoffs.