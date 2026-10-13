Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign White Sox 6-Foot-4 Pitcher to Boost Rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to be an intriguing team during the offseason.

The Blue Jays had a rough 2026 season that saw them miss the playoffs. They should be looking to bring in new talent this offseason in response to this. They need to strengthen their roster if they hope to get back into the playoffs next year.

One area that the Blue Jays could look to improve is their starting rotation. Their rotation could use at least one more option. Thus, it would not be surprising if they targeted multiple starters once we get to free agency.

Due to this, the Blue Jays are now being connected to an interesting veteran pitcher from the Chicago White Sox.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Erick Fedde in Free Agency This Offseason

In a recent article for SI.com, Maddy Dickens urged the Blue Jays to sign White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde in free agency this offseason.

“One thing is for certain: the Blue Jays’ boss needs to add some reinforcements to the pitching staff. It might not be his first priority, but it definitely has to be addressed, and Fedde could be a really nice option for the tail end of the rotation,” Dickens wrote.

With the Blue Jays needing more pitching depth, it could make sense for them to take a gamble on a pitcher like Fedde. He has had a solid career, and he demonstrated this season that he can still be effective.

Fedde would not be a blockbuster addition to the Blue Jays’ roster, but he would still have the potential to provide them with a nice boost. This is because he is a solid starter who is showing no signs of slowing down.

Looking at Fedde

Fedde had a solid 2026 season with the White Sox. In 33 appearances, he had an 8-9 record, a 3.83 ERA, and 99 strikeouts. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a nice pickup for the Blue Jays’ pitching depth.

Fedde has also had a 3.83 ERA or lower in two out of his last three seasons. This included during the 2024 season when he had a 3.30 ERA in 31 games split between the White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. With this, he has been a solid pitcher in recent campaigns and would be worth taking a chance on for the Blue Jays.

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays end up bringing in Fedde this offseason from here. On a short-term deal, there could be a good match between Toronto and the nine-year MLB veteran pitcher.