Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite their magical run in 2025, the Blue Jays ended up missing the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Jays All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

This past week, a former Blue Jays All-Star became a free agent.

Santiago Espinal will now be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “3B Santiago Espinal elected free agency.”

Espinal had most recently been with the Arizona Diamondbacks‘ organization.

However, he did not appear in an MLB game for the franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on August 20): “Arizona Diamondbacks signed free agent 3B Santiago Espinal to a minor league contract.”

Earlier this season, Espinal appeared in 36 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He batted .268 with one home run, seven RBIs and five runs.

Looking At Espinal’s Time In Toronto

Espinal spent the first four years of his career with the Blue Jays.

In 2022, he made the only All-Star Game of his career as a member of the franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on March 20, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 2B Santiago Espinal to Cincinnati Reds for RHP Chris McElvain.”

Looking At His Other Stops

Espinal played two seasons for the Cincinnati Reds before his stint with the Dodgers this past year.

Over 614 career regular season games, Espinal is batting .261 with 438 hits, 21 home runs, 167 RBIs, 185 runs and 28 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see where he lands ahead of the 2027 season.