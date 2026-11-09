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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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TORONTO, ON - JULY 16: Santiago Espinal #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI double during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Rogers Centre on July 16, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite their magical run in 2025, the Blue Jays ended up missing the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Jays All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

GettySantiago Espinal #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases on his home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This past week, a former Blue Jays All-Star became a free agent.

Santiago Espinal will now be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “3B Santiago Espinal elected free agency.”

GettySantiago Espinal #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks on the field during batting practice prior to the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Espinal had most recently been with the Arizona Diamondbacks‘ organization.

However, he did not appear in an MLB game for the franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on August 20): “Arizona Diamondbacks signed free agent 3B Santiago Espinal to a minor league contract.”

GettySantiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after he is thrown out at second base attempting to stretch a single during a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier this season, Espinal appeared in 36 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He batted .268 with one home run, seven RBIs and five runs.

Looking At Espinal’s Time In Toronto

GettySantiago Espinal #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 07, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Espinal spent the first four years of his career with the Blue Jays.

In 2022, he made the only All-Star Game of his career as a member of the franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on March 20, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 2B Santiago Espinal to Cincinnati Reds for RHP Chris McElvain.”

Looking At His Other Stops

GettySantiago Espinal #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat during a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Espinal played two seasons for the Cincinnati Reds before his stint with the Dodgers this past year.

Over 614 career regular season games, Espinal is batting .261 with 438 hits, 21 home runs, 167 RBIs, 185 runs and 28 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see where he lands ahead of the 2027 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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