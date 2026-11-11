Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end on September 27.

They were unable to make the MLB playoffs just one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.

That said, the Blue Jays will still go into 2027 with a talented roster.

Ex-Blue Jays All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, a former Blue Jays All-Star (Whit Merrifield) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “My favorite place with my favorite people. Thank you @gamecocksonline for bringing the crew back together for an awesome weekend! Go Cocks!”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@costnermerrifield: “The best time!! ❤️”

@dphannum8: “🫡🐔”

@ryboshop: “🐔🐐”

@scottineff: “We loved spending time with y’all this weekend! So glad I got to see the whole fam! ❤️❤️❤️ love yall!”

Looking At Merrifield

Merrifield was picked in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals.

In 2019 and 2021, Merrifield made the All-Star Game.

Merrifield was then traded to the Blue Jays in 2022.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Kansas City Royals traded 2B Whit Merrifield to Toronto Blue Jays for RHP Max Castillo and 2B Samad Taylor.”

He spent part of two seasons in Toronto (and made another All-Star Game in 2023).

Merrifield spent the final season of his MLB career (2024) with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East.

They went 79-83.