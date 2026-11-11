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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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TORONTO, ON - JULY 15: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had their season come to an end on September 27.

They were unable to make the MLB playoffs just one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.

That said, the Blue Jays will still go into 2027 with a talented roster.

Ex-Blue Jays All-Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyWhit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

This week, a former Blue Jays All-Star (Whit Merrifield) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “My favorite place with my favorite people. Thank you @gamecocksonline for bringing the crew back together for an awesome weekend! Go Cocks!”

Comments On His Post

GettyWhit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on prior to Game One of the Wild Card Series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on October 03, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@costnermerrifield: “The best time!! ❤️”

@dphannum8: “🫡🐔”

@ryboshop: “🐔🐐”

@scottineff: “We loved spending time with y’all this weekend! So glad I got to see the whole fam! ❤️❤️❤️ love yall!”

Looking At Merrifield

GettyWhit Merrifield #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a home run in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Merrifield was picked in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals.

In 2019 and 2021, Merrifield made the All-Star Game.

GettyWhit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals hits a double against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 21, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Merrifield was then traded to the Blue Jays in 2022.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Kansas City Royals traded 2B Whit Merrifield to Toronto Blue Jays for RHP Max Castillo and 2B Samad Taylor.”

He spent part of two seasons in Toronto (and made another All-Star Game in 2023).

GettyWhit Merrifield #15 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 02, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Merrifield spent the final season of his MLB career (2024) with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East.

They went 79-83.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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