Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Instantly Hits Free Agency After Season

The Chicago White Sox are coming off an impressive 2026 season.

While they lost to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, they still had a run that no one saw coming in 2026.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Instantly Hits Free Agency

One of the reasons for their success was the play of former Blue Jays star Randal Grichuk.

He was acquired in the middle of the season.

After joining the team, Grichuk batted .299 over 101 games.

MLB.com wrote (on May 4): “Chicago White Sox signed free agent LF Randal Grichuk.”

This week, Grichuk officially became a free agent.

He is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RF Randal Grichuk elected free agency.”

Looking At Grichuk

Grichuk was the 24th pick in the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (four) and Blue Jays (four).

During the 2019 season, Grichuk hit 31 home runs as a member of Toronto.

In addition, Grichuk has also had stints with the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees over 13 seasons.

He will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market this winter.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

However, they were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs with a 79-83 record in 162 games.