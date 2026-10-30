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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Instantly Hits Free Agency After Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes a breath before hitting during their game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox are coming off an impressive 2026 season.

While they lost to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, they still had a run that no one saw coming in 2026.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Instantly Hits Free Agency

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

One of the reasons for their success was the play of former Blue Jays star Randal Grichuk.

He was acquired in the middle of the season.

After joining the team, Grichuk batted .299 over 101 games.

MLB.com wrote (on May 4): “Chicago White Sox signed free agent LF Randal Grichuk.”

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

This week, Grichuk officially became a free agent.

He is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RF Randal Grichuk elected free agency.”

Looking At Grichuk

GettyRandal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blue Jays defeated the White Sox 6-2.

Grichuk was the 24th pick in the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (four) and Blue Jays (four).

During the 2019 season, Grichuk hit 31 home runs as a member of Toronto.

GettyRandal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Santiago Espinal #5 against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at the Rogers Centre on August 21, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario.

In addition, Grichuk has also had stints with the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees over 13 seasons.

He will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market this winter.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Blue Jays reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

However, they were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Instantly Hits Free Agency After Season

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