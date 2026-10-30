NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes a breath before hitting during their game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
He will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market this winter.
Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.
However, they were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs with a 79-83 record in 162 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Chicago White Sox are coming off an impressive 2026 season.While they lost to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, they still had a run that no one saw coming in 2026.Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Instantly Hits Free AgencyOne of the reasons for their success was the play of former Blue Jays star Randal Grichuk.He […]
Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Instantly Hits Free Agency After Season