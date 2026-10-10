Failed Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Still A Free Agent 19 Days After Release

The Toronto Blue Jays did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Despite reaching the 2025 World Series, the team finished this year as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

Failed Blue Jays Pitcher Still A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a recent Blue Jays pitcher is still a free agent.

Michael Lorenzen (who was designated for assignment) elected free agency from the organization last month.

MLB.com wrote (on September 21): “RHP Michael Lorenzen elected free agency.”

Lorenzen had joined the franchise during the middle of the 2026 season.

He went 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA in six games.

Before the Blue Jays, Lorenzen had also spent time with the Colorado Rockies earlier this year.

Looking At Lorenzen’s Career

Lorenzen was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 2019, Lorenzen went 1-4 with a 2.92 ERA in 73 games.

Following the Reds, Lorenzen had stops with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals (over 12 total seasons).

In 2023, he made his only trip to the MLB All-Star Game (as a member of the Tigers).

Lorenzen (who is 34) has gone 57-68 with a 4.44 ERA in 427 career games (144 starts).

He has also appeared in six MLB playoff games.

It will be interesting to see if Lorenzen gets picked up before the start of the 2027 season.