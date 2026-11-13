Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays 28-Year-Old Suddenly Signs Amid Anthony Santander News

The Toronto Blue Jays fell short of their World Series aspirations for 2026. Instead, the Milwaukee Brewers walked away as the Champions for the first time in franchise history. Now, attention turns to where free agents Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Teruaki Sato, Seiya Suzuki, and others will land before the looming MLB lockout. All of these aspects collide as news about Ismael Munguia emerges.

Of course, some of the biggest news amongst Blue Jays headlines is Anthony Santander’s troubling Instagram posts. Members of the organization have publicly apologized, but Santander’s silence has been deafening. Outside of deleting the posts, Santander has done nothing to atone for his conduct.

While the Blue Jays have yet to begin making major signings this offseason, Munguia has reportedly decided on his next career move.

Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays 28-Year-Old Signs With The Arizona Diamondbacks

News has emerged regarding the recently released Munguia.

According to one MLB insider, Munguia has found a new home with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Ismael Munguía signs with Arizona Diamondbacks Nicaraguan outfielder Ismael Munguía has agreed to a Minor League contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who will be his fourth organization in professional baseball. Munguía, who is currently playing in LIDOM with Estrellas Orientales, is still trying to finally make his MLB debut for the first time in his career,” Fernando Rayo reports.

Despite the report, at the time of this writing, there is no official move listed in the MLB or MiLB Transactions Logs.

Looking at Ismael Munguia

Munguia is a 28-year-old outfielder who signed with the Blue Jays on December 22nd, 2025.

During his time with the Blue Jays, Munguia played 82 games across four different minor leagues. In those games, he recorded 88 hits, 15 doubles, 30 RBIs, five stolen bases, and three home runs.

Additionally, he recorded a .324 batting average.

Prior to joining the Blue Jays organization, Munguia made stops with the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.

Looking at the Anthony Santander Controversy

The latest installment of the Santander saga involves the organization coming out with a formal apology and statement.

“We met with leaders in Toronto’s Muslim communities today, who shared the harm caused by Anthony Santander’s Islamophobic social media posts. The opportunity to listen and learn was important and reaffirms our beliefs and values as an organization. We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate,” CEO & President Mark Shapiro wrote.

“The Blue Jays are deeply sorry to the Muslim community and our fans for the pain and harm these Islamophobic posts have caused. We will work with leaders in Muslim communities to fight against all forms of hate,” the statement continues.

“The Blue Jays will continue to ensure our organization reflects the inclusive community we are proud to call home.”

Given the Blue Jays’ strong reaction to Santander’s actions, this is one situation to keep an eye on, as trade rumors begin heating up.