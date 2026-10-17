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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glove Winner Retired With $68 Million In Career Earnings

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TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 17: Kevin Kiermaier #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 17, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason.

They came into the year with a very talented roster following a season (in 2025) where they reached the World Series.

That said, the Blue Jays finished as the last-place team in the American League East (and missed the 2026 MLB playoffs).

Jays Gold Glove Winner Retired With $68 Million

GettyKevin Kiermaier #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the fans following the win against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on September 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at former Blue Jays player Kevin Kiermaier.

The four-time Gold Glove winner retired before the start of the 2025 season.

MLB wrote (on November 2, 2024): “After 12 seasons, four Gold Gloves, and a Platinum Glove, Kevin Kiermaier goes out on top! 🏆”

It’s also worth mentioning that Kiermaier retired with over $68 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Kiermaier’s Time In Toronto

GettyKevin Kiermaier #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single to score Bo Bichette #11 against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 03, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kiermaier had signed with the Blue Jays before the 2023 season.

He spent part of two seasons with the franchise (and won a Gold Glove Award in 2023).

That year, Kiermaier batted .265 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 129 games.

The Blue Jays traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 (where he won the World Series).

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded CF Kevin Kiermaier and cash to Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Ryan Yarbrough.”

Looking At Kiermaier In Tampa Bay

GettyKevin Kiermaier #39 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits an inside-the-park home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on August 13, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kiermaier is most known for his time in Tampa Bay.

He was picked in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the franchise.

The 36-year-old spent the first ten seasons of his MLB career with the Rays.

GettyKevin Kiermaier, former Tampa Bay Rays player, waves to the crowd prior to the first pitch before the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 13, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Kiermaier won three Gold Gloves during his stint with the Rays.

He also helped them reach the 2020 World Series.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glove Winner Retired With $68 Million In Career Earnings

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