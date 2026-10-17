Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glove Winner Retired With $68 Million In Career Earnings

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason.

They came into the year with a very talented roster following a season (in 2025) where they reached the World Series.

That said, the Blue Jays finished as the last-place team in the American League East (and missed the 2026 MLB playoffs).

Jays Gold Glove Winner Retired With $68 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at former Blue Jays player Kevin Kiermaier.

The four-time Gold Glove winner retired before the start of the 2025 season.

MLB wrote (on November 2, 2024): “After 12 seasons, four Gold Gloves, and a Platinum Glove, Kevin Kiermaier goes out on top! 🏆”

It’s also worth mentioning that Kiermaier retired with over $68 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Kiermaier’s Time In Toronto

Kiermaier had signed with the Blue Jays before the 2023 season.

He spent part of two seasons with the franchise (and won a Gold Glove Award in 2023).

That year, Kiermaier batted .265 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 129 games.

The Blue Jays traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 (where he won the World Series).

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded CF Kevin Kiermaier and cash to Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Ryan Yarbrough.”

Looking At Kiermaier In Tampa Bay

Kiermaier is most known for his time in Tampa Bay.

He was picked in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the franchise.

The 36-year-old spent the first ten seasons of his MLB career with the Rays.

Kiermaier won three Gold Gloves during his stint with the Rays.

He also helped them reach the 2020 World Series.