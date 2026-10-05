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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Thriving With New Team In MLB Playoffs

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 07: Closer Jordan Hicks #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after getting the final out against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 07, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Blue Jays defeated the Guardians 3-1. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs just one year after reaching the World Series.

They had their season come to an end last Sunday when they beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1 (in Canada).

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Thriving With White Sox

GettyJordan Hicks #44 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on August 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With the Blue Jays home for the offseason, it’s worth taking a look at Jordan Hicks.

The 30-year-old (who spent part of one year in Toronto) is currently with the Chicago White Sox.

He finished the regular season going 3-2 with a 3.94 ERA in 53 games (two starts).

GettyJordan Hicks #44 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hicks is also off to a strong start in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Here’s what people have been saying:

@BostonStrong_34:Jordan Hicks is now actually good?”

Just Baseball:Jordan Hicks in his first 3 appearances of the postseason: 4.0 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 6 K’s | 0.25 WHIP NAILS 🔥”

@ChiSoxFanMike: “Jordan Hicks was acquired in a salary dump trade this past offseason and just threw 2 dominant innings in the biggest game of the year. Incredible.”

GettyJordan Hicks #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a ninth inning pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 24, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.

@things_sox: “I want to see more love on the feed for Jordan Hicks. Absolute gamer.”

@jmjones: “Postseason Dawg Jordan Hicks is developing into a fun little subplot.”

Sarah Langs: “pitchers with multiple 101+ mph strikeouts in a postseason game under pitch tracking (2008): 2026 ALDS G1 Jordan Hicks 2025 NLWCS G2 Mason Miller Aroldis Chapman (7 times)”

Looking At Hicks’ Other Stops

GettyRelief pitcher Jordan Hicks #46 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after the final out of their 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on July 27, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hicks was picked in the 3rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (before his quick stint with Toronto).

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2023): “St. Louis Cardinals traded RHP Jordan Hicks to Toronto Blue Jays for RHP Adam Kloffenstein and RHP Sem Robberse.”

Hicks has also spent time with the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants over eight total seasons at the MLB level.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Thriving With New Team In MLB Playoffs

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