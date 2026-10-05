Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Thriving With New Team In MLB Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs just one year after reaching the World Series.

They had their season come to an end last Sunday when they beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1 (in Canada).

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Thriving With White Sox

With the Blue Jays home for the offseason, it’s worth taking a look at Jordan Hicks.

The 30-year-old (who spent part of one year in Toronto) is currently with the Chicago White Sox.

He finished the regular season going 3-2 with a 3.94 ERA in 53 games (two starts).

Hicks is also off to a strong start in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Here’s what people have been saying:

@BostonStrong_34: “Jordan Hicks is now actually good?”

Just Baseball: “Jordan Hicks in his first 3 appearances of the postseason: 4.0 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 6 K’s | 0.25 WHIP NAILS 🔥”

@ChiSoxFanMike: “Jordan Hicks was acquired in a salary dump trade this past offseason and just threw 2 dominant innings in the biggest game of the year. Incredible.”

@things_sox: “I want to see more love on the feed for Jordan Hicks. Absolute gamer.”

@jmjones: “Postseason Dawg Jordan Hicks is developing into a fun little subplot.”

Sarah Langs: “pitchers with multiple 101+ mph strikeouts in a postseason game under pitch tracking (2008): 2026 ALDS G1 Jordan Hicks 2025 NLWCS G2 Mason Miller Aroldis Chapman (7 times)”

Looking At Hicks’ Other Stops

Hicks was picked in the 3rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (before his quick stint with Toronto).

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2023): “St. Louis Cardinals traded RHP Jordan Hicks to Toronto Blue Jays for RHP Adam Kloffenstein and RHP Sem Robberse.”

Hicks has also spent time with the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants over eight total seasons at the MLB level.