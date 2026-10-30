11-Year MLB Player Immediately Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a season where they finished at the bottom of the American League East.

They had reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series before missing the 2026 MLB playoffs.

11-Year MLB Player Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

One player the Blue Jays were without this year was Yimi Garcia.

He did not appear in a game.

MLB.com wrote (on April 25): “Toronto Blue Jays transferred RHP Yimi García from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Right elbow ulnar nerve and AC joint surgery.”

Garcia had gone 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 games (for the Blue Jays) during the 2025 season.

It’s now been announced that Garcia has elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Yimi García elected free agency.”

Despite coming off an injury (and being 36), Garcia will still be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Garcia’s Career

Garcia spent the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He then had stops with the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros (before joining the Blue Jays).

In 2022, Garcia went 4-5 with a 3.10 ERA in 61 games for the Blue Jays.

Garcia then had a quick stint with the Seattle Mariners (in 2024) before rejoining Toronto.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays head into the offseason with a talented roster that could make the 2027 MLB playoffs.

They finished the 2026 season with a 79-83 record.