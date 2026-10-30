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11-Year MLB Player Immediately Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks on the field to make a pitching change against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a season where they finished at the bottom of the American League East.

They had reached Game 7 of the 2025 World Series before missing the 2026 MLB playoffs.

11-Year MLB Player Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

GettyYimi García #93 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on May 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

One player the Blue Jays were without this year was Yimi Garcia.

He did not appear in a game.

MLB.com wrote (on April 25): “Toronto Blue Jays transferred RHP Yimi García from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Right elbow ulnar nerve and AC joint surgery.”

Garcia had gone 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 games (for the Blue Jays) during the 2025 season.

GettyYimi García #93 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 06, 2025 in Anaheim, California.

It’s now been announced that Garcia has elected free agency.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Yimi García elected free agency.”

GettyYimi Garcia #93 of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles during workouts at the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training Facility on February 22, 2023 in Dunedin, Florida.

Despite coming off an injury (and being 36), Garcia will still be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Garcia’s Career

GettyYimi Garcia #93 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Garcia spent the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He then had stops with the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros (before joining the Blue Jays).

In 2022, Garcia went 4-5 with a 3.10 ERA in 61 games for the Blue Jays.

GettyYimi Garcia #93 of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in Game Three of the World Series at Truist Park on October 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Garcia then had a quick stint with the Seattle Mariners (in 2024) before rejoining Toronto.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Blue Jays head into the offseason with a talented roster that could make the 2027 MLB playoffs.

They finished the 2026 season with a 79-83 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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11-Year MLB Player Immediately Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

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