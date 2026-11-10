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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Immediately Released By Current Team

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DENVER, CO - AUGUST 6: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays is presented with a jacket by Buddy Kennedy #24 after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 6, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays played their final game of the season on September 27.

They beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1.

That said, the Blue Jays did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Blue Jays Infielder Immediately Released By Current Team

GettyNewly-joined Buddy Kennedy #39 of the Seattle Mariners takes batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on June 29, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Recently, a former Blue Jays player became a free agent.

Buddy Kennedy is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “3B Buddy Kennedy elected free agency.”

The 28-year-old had most recently been with the Washington Nationals‘ organization.

Looking At Kennedy’s Quick Stint In Toronto

Kennedy appeared in two games for the Blue Jays during the 2025 season.

He had one double and one walk.

MLB.com wrote (on August 15, 2025): “Los Angeles Dodgers claimed 1B Buddy Kennedy off waivers from Toronto Blue Jays.”

Looking At Kennedy’s Other Stints

GettyBuddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on August 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Kennedy was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

GettyBuddy Kennedy #16 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a single in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 10, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona.

Following Arizona, Kennedy spent the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

He signed with the Blue Jays after getting let go by the Phillies in 2025.

MLB.com wrote (on July 9, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent 1B Buddy Kennedy to a minor league contract.”

GettyThird baseman Buddy Kennedy #46 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres steals an uncovered third base during the seventh inning in the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Kennedy most recently had stops with the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 regular season at the bottom of the American League East with a  79-83 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 1993 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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