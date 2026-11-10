Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Immediately Released By Current Team

The Toronto Blue Jays played their final game of the season on September 27.

They beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 5-1.

That said, the Blue Jays did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Blue Jays Infielder Immediately Released By Current Team

Recently, a former Blue Jays player became a free agent.

Buddy Kennedy is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “3B Buddy Kennedy elected free agency.”

The 28-year-old had most recently been with the Washington Nationals‘ organization.

Looking At Kennedy’s Quick Stint In Toronto

Kennedy appeared in two games for the Blue Jays during the 2025 season.

He had one double and one walk.

MLB.com wrote (on August 15, 2025): “Los Angeles Dodgers claimed 1B Buddy Kennedy off waivers from Toronto Blue Jays.”

Looking At Kennedy’s Other Stints

Kennedy was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Following Arizona, Kennedy spent the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

He signed with the Blue Jays after getting let go by the Phillies in 2025.

MLB.com wrote (on July 9, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent 1B Buddy Kennedy to a minor league contract.”

Kennedy most recently had stops with the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 regular season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 1993 season.