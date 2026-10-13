Japanese Superstar Emerges as Potential Blue Jays Target This Winter

It was a disappointing finish to the 2026 MLB season for the Toronto Blue Jays, who missed out on a chance to defend their American League Championship from last season, missing the MLB playoffs.

The Blue Jays, who made multiple moves involving their roster during the 2026 season that was for the team, are going to look decidedly different still when they hit the field for Spring Training this coming winter.

And right now, it looks as though the Jays could be serious contenders to land some intriguing international talent.

The Toronto Blue Jays Are In The Mix For Japanese Star Infielder Teruaki Sato

Per MLB Insider Ethan Miller of Just Baseball, the Jays are expected to be in the mix to land notable Japanese talent Teruaki Sato, who is currently with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball.

“Going back to the Japanese market, Toronto has been linked to Teruaki Sato, a third baseman with experience in the corner outfield,” he wrote. “Sato brings more power than any of the previously listed names, having hit 39 home runs for the Hanshin Tigers this season. He’s not just a one-way threat, either; he won the NPB Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.306) and RBIs (106).”

Additionally, Miller wrote that an acquisition of Sato could take some pressure off Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after he struggled in 2026.

Last month, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith had this to say about Toronto’s chances of landing Sato:

“While Sato has primarily played third base this season, he also has experience as a corner outfielder and his offensive numbers — 37 home runs and a 1.012 OPS — can’t be ignored. The Blue Jays have early interest in those two among others; the question is how serious that interest becomes and to what extent it’s reciprocated.”

Sato Is A Recent Triple Crown Winner

Sato was selected first overall by the Hanshin Tigers in the 2020 NPB Draft after four teams competed for his rights. He signed for a reported 100 million yen and inherited the No. 8 jersey previously worn by Kosuke Fukudome.

Sato immediately demonstrated power at the plate in his rookie season, setting an NPB preseason record with six home runs. He went on to post several early-career marks, including becoming the fastest drafted rookie to reach 10 home runs and the first rookie in 63 years to hit three homers in one game.

In 2026, Sato established clear superstar status by winning the NPB Triple Crown, becoming just the ninth player in league history to do so and only the second Hanshin player to do so after Randy Bass.