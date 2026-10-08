Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Yankees Star Slugger in Risky Move

The Toronto Blue Jays had a nightmare 2026 season.

After entering the season with high expectations, the Blue Jays finished with a 79-83 record. With this, they were last in the AL East and missed the playoffs.

Given how this season went for the Blue Jays, they should be aggressive this offseason. Their roster needs significant upgrades if they hope to bounce back in 2027.

Now, because of this, they are being viewed as the top potential landing spot for a notable New York Yankees pending unrestricted free agent.

Toronto Blue Jays Named Top Landing Spot for Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer named the Blue Jays the top potential free agent destination for Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

“Ernie Clement was the AL’s leading vote-getter for the All-Star Game this year,” Rymer wrote. “Would the Blue Jays really bump him off second base for Chisholm? Well, yeah. Or at least, they should. Clement can play everywhere, after all, and Toronto’s offense needs upside that he simply can’t provide. Somehow, the Blue Jays finished last in the league in scoring this season.”

Seeing the Blue Jays be named a potential landing spot for Chisholm is understandable. They not only need a boost in their infield but also another high-impact power hitter in their lineup. Chisholm is that when playing at his best. Thus, it would make sense if the Blue Jays worked hard to sign him this offseason.

If the Blue Jays landed Chisholm, he would give their roster another star to work with. With the Blue Jays needing more offense, it could make sense for them to make a bold move by signing Chisholm.

Looking at Chisholm

Chisholm just had a down season with the Yankees. In 137 games with New York, he posted 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a low .231 batting average. With this, the Blue Jays signing him to an expensive deal would come with some risk.

Yet, if Chisholm bounced back, he would be a major pickup for Toronto if signed. Just back during the 2025 season, he recorded 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 80 RBI. He also had 24 home runs and 40 stolen bases in 2024, so he could be a massive addition to the Blue Jays’ roster if he regained his top form.

Ultimately, with the Blue Jays needing more offense, they could be in a position to take a gamble on Chisholm. If he turned things around in Toronto, he would help the Blue Jays tremendously. Due to this, it will be interesting to see if Toronto ends up pursuing him this offseason from here.