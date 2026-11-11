Former Toronto Blue Jays 35-Year-Old Abruptly Released By New Team

The Toronto Blue Jays had a very frustrating 2026, finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record.

The Blue Jays should now be a busy team this offseason as they aim to have better results in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting started, one of Toronto’s former pitchers has become a free agent.

Former Toronto Blue Jays 35-Year-Old Released By New Team

The Minnesota Twins have released former Toronto pitcher Julian Merryweather during the early stages of the offseason.

“RHP Julian Merryweather elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Merryweather becoming a free agent comes after he spent this season in the Minnesota Twins’ minor league system.

In 25 appearances split between the FCL Twins, Single-A Fort Myers, and Triple-A St. Paul, he had a 0-3 record, a 4.05 ERA, and 35 strikeouts.

Merryweather did not make an MLB appearance for the Twins in 2026.

Looking Back at Merryweather’s Time With the Blue Jays

Merryweather spent his first three major league seasons with the Blue Jays.

In 47 games over three seasons with Toronto, he posted a 0-4 record, a 5.64 ERA, and 50 strikeouts.

Merryweather’s time with the Blue Jays ended in January 2023 when he was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs.

In 152 career MLB games over six seasons, the former Toronto pitcher has a 6-7 record, a 4.72 ERA, and 177 strikeouts. It will now be interesting to see where he ends up signing next from here.