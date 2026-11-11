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Former Toronto Blue Jays 35-Year-Old Abruptly Released By New Team

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Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Julian Merryweather #67 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off the field following the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 22, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had a very frustrating 2026, finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record.

The Blue Jays should now be a busy team this offseason as they aim to have better results in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting started, one of Toronto’s former pitchers has become a free agent.

Former Toronto Blue Jays 35-Year-Old Released By New Team

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – APRIL 08: Julian Merryweather #67 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels during the season home opener at TD Ballpark on April 08, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins have released former Toronto pitcher Julian Merryweather during the early stages of the offseason.

RHP Julian Merryweather elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Merryweather becoming a free agent comes after he spent this season in the Minnesota Twins’ minor league system.

In 25 appearances split between the FCL Twins, Single-A Fort Myers, and Triple-A St. Paul, he had a 0-3 record, a 4.05 ERA, and 35 strikeouts.

Merryweather did not make an MLB appearance for the Twins in 2026.

Looking Back at Merryweather’s Time With the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox - Game One
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 04: Julian Merryweather #67 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on September 04, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Merryweather spent his first three major league seasons with the Blue Jays.

In 47 games over three seasons with Toronto, he posted a 0-4 record, a 5.64 ERA, and 50 strikeouts.

Merryweather’s time with the Blue Jays ended in January 2023 when he was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs.

In 152 career MLB games over six seasons, the former Toronto pitcher has a 6-7 record, a 4.72 ERA, and 177 strikeouts. It will now be interesting to see where he ends up signing next from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Toronto Blue Jays 35-Year-Old Abruptly Released By New Team

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