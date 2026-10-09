Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Braves 28-HR Outfielder in Intriguing Move

The Toronto Blue Jays should be looking to strengthen their roster this offseason.

After finishing last in the AL East and making the playoffs, it is clear that the Blue Jays need more talent.

One area that the Blue Jays should be looking to improve this offseason is their outfield. Due to this, they are now being urged to take a chance on a free agent outfielder from the Atlanta Braves.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Braves Outfielder Lane Thomas in Free Agency

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Zion Trammel urged the Blue Jays to sign Braves outfielder Lane Thomas in free agency this offseason.

“Toronto will likely pursue the top free-agent outfielders, including Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena. But if they miss out on those players, Lane Thomas could be a solid backup option,” Trammell wrote. “The speedy outfielder has excellent range and could be a valuable depth piece for Schneider.”

With the Blue Jays needing outfield help, it would be understandable if they took a chance on Thomas. He would provide them with another experienced outfielder who can make an impact. This would certainly be beneficial for a Blue Jays club that is looking to get back into the playoffs next year.

Thomas may not be the flashiest of players, but he would give the Blue Jays another solid outfielder on their roster. Thus, on a short-term deal, it could make sense for the Blue Jays to bring in Thomas this offseason.

Looking at Thomas

Thomas appeared in 118 regular season games split between the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves in 2026. During them, he posted 11 home runs, 40 RBI, and a .224 batting average. With numbers like these, he could be a useful extra outfielder for Toronto if brought in.

However, Thomas has shown in the past that he can make a more significant impact. From 2022 to 2024, he hit at least 15 home runs each season. This included when he hit a career-high 28 home runs during the 2023 season with the Washington Nationals. With this, he has shown in the past that can provide some pop.

With this, there would be no harm in the Blue Jays taking a chance on Thomas. He could boost their outfield if he regained his top form. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Toronto targets him this offseason from here.