Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Trade for All-Star Pitcher in Huge Offseason Move

The Toronto Blue Jays need to make some serious moves this offseason.

After disappointing in a major way this season, it is clear that the Blue Jays are due for some major upgrades. They have multiple areas on their roster that they should aim to strengthen this offseason. This is especially so when noting that they missed the playoffs this year.

One specific area that the Blue Jays must strengthen is their starting rotation. It would be significant for them to add at least one star starting pitcher to their rotation this offseason. This will be only more of the case if they lose pending free agents Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer this offseason.

Due to this, the Blue Jays are already being viewed as a prime fit for one of baseball’s top pitching trade candidates.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Trade for All-Star Pitcher

In a recent article for SI.com, Zion Trammel urged the Blue Jays to trade for Seattle Mariners star pitcher Logan Gilbert this offseason.

“The Blue Jays heavily invested in their starting rotation over the last year. They signed Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce to large free-agent contracts and traded for the aforementioned Soriano. This time, Toronto makes another trade with an American League West team for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert,” Trammel wrote.

“It would be a massive swing for the front office, but Toronto would love to acquire another quality starting pitcher at the top of the rotation.”

Trading for Gilbert would certainly be a huge move for the Blue Jays. The 29-year-old pitcher is a legitimate star and is right in his prime. Furthermore, he has been consistently good over the last several seasons, so he could thrive in Toronto.

In 32 games this season with the Mariners, Gilbert posted a 12-11 record, a 3.73 ERA, and 205 strikeouts. He has also had a 3.73 ERA or lower in each of his last five seasons. With this, he has been very effective for a while now and would help a Blue Jays club that wants to bounce back next season.

Should the Blue Jays Make This Trade?

With the Blue Jays desperately needing a star pitcher, they certainly should trade for Gilbert if the opportunity arises. The 6-foot-6 righty would be a monster pickup for Toronto.

If the Blue Jays landed Gilbert, he would immediately be one of their best starting pitchers. He could slot nicely as their second starter, which would make the Blue Jays much deeper. Thus, it would be understandable if they went all-in for a pitcher like Gilbert this offseason. This is especially so with the AL East being so competitive.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Toronto trades for Gilbert this offseason. The fit looks fantastic on paper.