Toronto Blue Jays Named as Fit for 2-Time All-Star Pitcher in Massive Move

The Toronto Blue Jays could look to add some starting pitching help this offseason.

Toronto’s rotation was a revolving door last year due to injuries, as Cody Ponce, Jose Berrios, and Bowden Francis were lost for the year. Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage also missed plenty of time due to injuries.

With MLB free agency officially open, Toronto could look to add a starting pitcher or two.

Toronto Blue Jays Named as Fit for Freddy Peralta

Toronto has Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage locked in as its top three pitchers in the starting rotation.

However, the Blue Jays could look to add an impact pitcher or two in free agency. Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson of MLB.com linked the team to Tampa Bay Rays starter Freddy Peralta.

“Freddy Peralta is another name to consider, fresh off a run to the World Series with the Rays. Two months ago, before his incredible stretch run, Peralta lined up as a perfect bounce-back candidate for the Blue Jays with his durability and track record, but his price tag has skyrocketed,” Matheson wrote. … “The Blue Jays’ pitching development has made some great strides in the past 18 months, but that takes time, and a short-term veteran could be the perfect bridge to that.”

Peralta would be a massive addition to Toronto’s rotation and would solidify the Blue Jays’ rotation. The price tag would likely be hefty, but Peralta just proved he’s a playoff performer.

Peralta went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA with the Rays after being acquired at the deadline. He also went 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in the playoffs as he was the ALCS MVP.

The right-hander is a two-time All-Star and was the NL wins leader in 2025.

What is Peralta Expected to Sign for?

Peralta will be one of the best pitchers available in free agency, so he should get a hefty contract.

Blue Jays and MLB insider Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet listed Peralta as the second-best free agent behind Tarik Skubal. The analyst predicted Peralta will sign a five-year, $140 million deal, which is a massive deal.

“Five years, $140 million ($28 million AAV). Despite a slow start to his walk year, Peralta rebounded with the Rays and posted a 2.95 ERA in the playoffs. Still just 30 years old, he’s well positioned to land a lucrative, long-term deal,” Nicholson-Smith wrote.

Whether or not Toronto will want to hand out that much money to the rotation when they are already paying Cease and have to pay Soriano and Yesavage soon as well. Yet, Peralta would be a major addition to the rotation and would make them a contender again.