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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder Immediately Released By Current Team

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TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 25: Steward Berroa #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on August 25, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Just one year prior they had reached all the way to Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder Immediately Released

GettySteward Berroa #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays puts the home run jacket on Alejandro Kirk #30 during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on August 25, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

Earlier this month, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.

Steward Berroa is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RF Steward Berroa elected free agency.”

He had most recently been in the Philadelphia Phillies‘ organization.

Looking At Berroa’s Time With Toronto

GettySteward Berroa #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays motions to the stands before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 12, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

Berroa spent his rookie season in the MLB with the Blue Jays (2024).

He appeared in a career-high 28 games.

That year, Berroa batted .189 with one RBI, seven runs and six stolen bases.

MLB.com wrote (on May 12, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RF Steward Berroa to Los Angeles Dodgers for cash.”

Looking At Berroa’s Other Stops

GettySteward Berroa #35 of the Milwaukee Brewers poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Following the Blue Jays, Berroa had quick stops with the Milwaukee Brewers (and Phillies).

He has eight hits, two RBIs, seven runs and seven stolen bases in 36 career MLB games.

It will be interesting to see where Berroa lands ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

GettySteward Berroa #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays acknowledges fans before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

He could be a good depth signing for another organization.

On June 5, Berroa will turn 28.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 1993 season.

Despite their tough year, the Blue Jays will be a team to watch in 2027.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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