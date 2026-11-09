Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder Immediately Released By Current Team

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Just one year prior they had reached all the way to Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder Immediately Released

Earlier this month, a member of the Blue Jays’ organization became a free agent.

Steward Berroa is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RF Steward Berroa elected free agency.”

He had most recently been in the Philadelphia Phillies‘ organization.

Looking At Berroa’s Time With Toronto

Berroa spent his rookie season in the MLB with the Blue Jays (2024).

He appeared in a career-high 28 games.

That year, Berroa batted .189 with one RBI, seven runs and six stolen bases.

MLB.com wrote (on May 12, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RF Steward Berroa to Los Angeles Dodgers for cash.”

Looking At Berroa’s Other Stops

Following the Blue Jays, Berroa had quick stops with the Milwaukee Brewers (and Phillies).

He has eight hits, two RBIs, seven runs and seven stolen bases in 36 career MLB games.

It will be interesting to see where Berroa lands ahead of 2027 Spring Training.

He could be a good depth signing for another organization.

On June 5, Berroa will turn 28.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 1993 season.

Despite their tough year, the Blue Jays will be a team to watch in 2027.