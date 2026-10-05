Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Part Ways With $25M Fan Favorite Hitter

The Toronto Blue Jays could make some difficult roster decisions this offseason.

Toronto failed to make the playoffs in a disappointing season for the Blue Jays. Toronto made it to Game 7 of the World Series a year ago, but injuries and a lack of offense hindered their season.

Ahead of the offseason, the Blue Jays will have to make some difficult roster decisions.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Part Ways With Myles Straw

One player the Blue Jays will have to make a tough decision on is fan favorite center fielder Myles Straw.

Toronto acquired Straw from the Cleveland Guardians along with international bonus pool money, as they thought they were close to signing Roki Sasaki. Straw was a throw-in to take on his $25 million contract, so Toronto could offer Sasaki more money, but he opted to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Straw, however, became a solid fourth outfielder for Toronto and is a fan favorite in Toronto. Yet, he has a club option for $8 million in 2027, which includes a $1.75M buyout, to be paid by Cleveland.

Ahead of the offseason, Blue Jays analyst Jake Elman of FanSided predicts the team will move on from Straw.

“Straw’s situation is simple: he turns 32 in October and has a .634 OPS. His best-case scenario is finding a team that’ll give him a one-year deal in the range of $3 million, though even that’s a tough ask,” Elman wrote. “But don’t dismiss Straw if he settles for a non-roster invite to spring training. There’s always a home for those players, especially the veterans who work an opt-out clause into their deal. We wouldn’t be shocked if he’s coming off the bench for a contender next summer.”

Straw hit .241 with 3 home runs and 26 RBIs this season. The 31-year-old is known for his speed and defense and is still a valuable outfielder in the MLB. Yet, Toronto has some internal options to replace him, which is why the Blue Jays could part ways with him.

Straw Hopes to Return to Toronto

After Toronto’s season came to an end, Straw made it clear he would like to return.

Straw said he enjoyed his time with the Blue Jays and is hopeful he will be back, but hasn’t been told anything.

I’m hearing nothing,” Straw said when asked if he’s had any indication of what might happen. “It’ll all work out how it’s supposed to. I try not to think about it too much right now. I’m sure I will here in a little bit. Whatever the team decides to do, I love it here and I hope I’m back.

“I’d love to be back. All of us that are going to be leaving feel the same way. But I get it, it’s a business, I’ve been through a lot in this game. They’re going to do whatever they’ve got to do, which I understand. We’ll see.”

Straw is a one-time Gold Glove Award winner.