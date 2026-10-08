Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Now A Free Agent After Yankees Loss

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

The Yankees were swept in the ALDS (in three games).

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Now A Free Agent

Now that the Yankees’ season has come to an end, Ryan Yarbrough will become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Yarbrough’s Time In Toronto

Yarbrough spent part of the 2024 season playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Los Angeles Dodgers).

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded CF Kevin Kiermaier and cash to Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Ryan Yarbrough.”

In that span, he went 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 games.

Looking At Yarbrough’s Other Stops

Yarbrough was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following Tampa Bay, Yarbrough had a stop with the Kansas City Royals (before the Dodgers and Blue Jays).

Yarbrough has been with the Yankees for two seasons.

He finished this year going 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 games (two starts).

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays had reached the World Series in 2025 for the first time since the 1993 season.

That said, they finished this year as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record.