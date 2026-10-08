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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Now A Free Agent After Yankees Loss

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Ryan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees warms up ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees had their season come to an end when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

The Yankees were swept in the ALDS (in three games).

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Now A Free Agent

GettyRelief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out Tim Tawa #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks to end the seventh inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Now that the Yankees’ season has come to an end, Ryan Yarbrough will become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Yarbrough’s Time In Toronto

GettyRyan Yarbrough #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Yarbrough spent part of the 2024 season playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Los Angeles Dodgers).

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded CF Kevin Kiermaier and cash to Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Ryan Yarbrough.”

In that span, he went 1-0 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 games.

Looking At Yarbrough’s Other Stops

GettyRyan Yarbrough #48 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after striking out Brandon Drury #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays to end the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on May 28, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Yarbrough was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following Tampa Bay, Yarbrough had a stop with the Kansas City Royals (before the Dodgers and Blue Jays).

GettyRyan Yarbrough #33 of the New York Yankees fields the ball for an out in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City.

Yarbrough has been with the Yankees for two seasons.

He finished this year going 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 games (two starts).

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. 

The Blue Jays had reached the World Series in 2025 for the first time since the 1993 season.

That said, they finished this year as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Now A Free Agent After Yankees Loss

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