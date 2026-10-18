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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 10: A general view of the Toronto Blue Jays on deck pad before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays had a magical 2025 season where they reached the World Series for the first time since 1993.

That said, the Blue Jays were unable to live up to last season, as they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs with a 79-83 record.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Will Be A Free Agent

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Diego Padres looks on from the dugout after being taken out of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California.

With their season now over, it’s worth taking a look at Robbie Ray.

He spent the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.

The Giants sent him to San Diego during the middle of the year.

They wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and San Diego Padres completed a trade today with RHP Miguel Mendez and IF Joniel Hernandez joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Robbie Ray and cash considerations.”

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on July 30, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Ray finished the 2026 season going 13-8 with a 3.59 ERA in 31 games (30 starts).

He appeared in two 2026 MLB playoff games for the Padres.

It’s also worth noting that the former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher will be a free agent this winter.

Looking At Ray’s Toronto Stint

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 5, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ray spent part of two seasons with the Blue Jays.

During his only full season with the franchise, he had an incredible year (and won the 2021 American League Cy Young Award).

That season, Ray went 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA in 32 starts.

Looking At Ray’s Other Stops

GettyRobbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the dugout in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Ray was picked in the 12th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners over 13 seasons at the MLB level.

There is no question that Ray (who is 35) will be an intriguing free agent.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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