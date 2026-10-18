Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

The Toronto Blue Jays had a magical 2025 season where they reached the World Series for the first time since 1993.

That said, the Blue Jays were unable to live up to last season, as they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs with a 79-83 record.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Superstar Will Be A Free Agent

With their season now over, it’s worth taking a look at Robbie Ray.

He spent the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.

The Giants sent him to San Diego during the middle of the year.

They wrote (via X) on August 3: “The #SFGiants and San Diego Padres completed a trade today with RHP Miguel Mendez and IF Joniel Hernandez joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Robbie Ray and cash considerations.”

Ray finished the 2026 season going 13-8 with a 3.59 ERA in 31 games (30 starts).

He appeared in two 2026 MLB playoff games for the Padres.

It’s also worth noting that the former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher will be a free agent this winter.

Looking At Ray’s Toronto Stint

Ray spent part of two seasons with the Blue Jays.

During his only full season with the franchise, he had an incredible year (and won the 2021 American League Cy Young Award).

That season, Ray went 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA in 32 starts.

Looking At Ray’s Other Stops

Ray was picked in the 12th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners over 13 seasons at the MLB level.

There is no question that Ray (who is 35) will be an intriguing free agent.