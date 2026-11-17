The Toronto Blue Jays are facing a very important offseason.

After struggling significantly during the 2026 campaign, it is clear that Toronto needs to make some moves to improve their club for next season.

Now, during the early days of the offseason, Toronto has promoted one of their promising prospects.

Toronto Blue Jays Promote 26-Year-Old Outfielder

According to MLB.com, Toronto has promoted prospect outfielder RJ Schreck to their 40-man roster.

“Toronto Blue Jays selected the contract of LF RJ Schreck from Buffalo Bison,” MLB.com reported.

With Schreck’s contract being selected by the Blue Jays, he is now eligible to be called up to their major league roster. Thus, this is certainly good news for the 26-year-old outfield prospect.

The Blue Jays have also protected Schreck from being selected in the Rule 5 draft by adding him to their 40-man roster.

Looking at Schreck

Schreck is currently ranked as Toronto’s 12th best prospect by MLB.com. Thus, he is one of Toronto’s most promising youngsters.

Schreck appeared in 70 games during this past season split between Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo. During them, the Toronto prospect posted 10 home runs, 40 RBI, and a .221 batting average.

During the 2025 season, Schreck recorded 18 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .249 batting average in 105 games split between the FCL Blue Jays, Single-A Dunedin, Double-A New Hampshire, and Triple-A Buffalo.

Overall, Schreck has shown promise in the minors. Thus, it makes sense that Toronto has now selected his contract.