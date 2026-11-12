The Toronto Blue Jays came into the 2026 season with high expectations.

That said, they missed the MLB playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays Send Heartfelt Message To 3-Year Player

On Thursday, Addison Barger is celebrating his 27th birthday.

The Blue Jays made a post to X for Barger.

They wrote: “It’s Bam Bam’s Birthday! Happy Birthday, Addy 🥳”

Comments On Their Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@COWABRINI: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY CLOSE PERSONAL FRIEND BAMBAM”

@infinitebliss_2: “happy birthday to the grand slam goat”

@GioCosenza97: “Happy Birthday Addy!!!! It’s also my birthday I knew me and Addy were alike!”

@skydomesweetie: “happy birthday to the man responsible for the greatest night of my life 🙏”

@kageyummy_chan: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY GUY PLS DON’T GET HURT IN THE NEXT SEASON 🙏🏻”

Looking At Barger

Barger was picked in the 6th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three years of his career with the Blue Jays.

This past season, Barger appeared in just nine games.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “Toronto Blue Jays activated RF Addison Barger from the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays had reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

They finished the year as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

That said, the Blue Jays still have a talented roster that is worth watching in 2027.