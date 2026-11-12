TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 01: Addison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays draws a walk against Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on November 01, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
@GioCosenza97: “Happy Birthday Addy!!!! It’s also my birthday I knew me and Addy were alike!”
@skydomesweetie: “happy birthday to the man responsible for the greatest night of my life 🙏”
@kageyummy_chan: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY GUY PLS DON’T GET HURT IN THE NEXT SEASON 🙏🏻”
Looking At Barger
Barger was picked in the 6th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
He has spent all three years of his career with the Blue Jays.
This past season, Barger appeared in just nine games.
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “Toronto Blue Jays activated RF Addison Barger from the 60-day injured list.”
Looking At The Blue Jays
The Blue Jays had reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).
They finished the year as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.
That said, the Blue Jays still have a talented roster that is worth watching in 2027.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays came into the 2026 season with high expectations.That said, they missed the MLB playoffs.Toronto Blue Jays Send Heartfelt Message To 3-Year PlayerOn Thursday, Addison Barger is celebrating his 27th birthday.The Blue Jays made a post to X for Barger.They wrote: “It’s Bam Bam’s Birthday! Happy Birthday, Addy 🥳” Toronto Blue Jays […]
Toronto Blue Jays Send Heartfelt Message To 3-Year Player