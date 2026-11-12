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Toronto Blue Jays Send Heartfelt Message To 3-Year Player

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 01: Addison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays draws a walk against Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on November 01, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the 2026 season with high expectations.

That said, they missed the MLB playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays Send Heartfelt Message To 3-Year Player

GettyAddison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes batting practice before a Spring Training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at TD Ballpark on February 21, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

On Thursday, Addison Barger is celebrating his 27th birthday.

The Blue Jays made a post to X for Barger.

They wrote: “It’s Bam Bam’s Birthday! Happy Birthday, Addy 🥳”

Comments On Their Post

GettyAddison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning in game six of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@COWABRINI: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY CLOSE PERSONAL FRIEND BAMBAM”

@infinitebliss_2: “happy birthday to the grand slam goat”

@GioCosenza97: “Happy Birthday Addy!!!! It’s also my birthday I knew me and Addy were alike!”

GettyAddison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

@skydomesweetie: “happy birthday to the man responsible for the greatest night of my life 🙏”

@kageyummy_chan: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY GUY PLS DON’T GET HURT IN THE NEXT SEASON 🙏🏻”

Looking At Barger

GettyAddison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays breaks his bat during an at-bat in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre on May 9, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

Barger was picked in the 6th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three years of his career with the Blue Jays.

This past season, Barger appeared in just nine games.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “Toronto Blue Jays activated RF Addison Barger from the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

The Blue Jays had reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

They finished the year as the last-place team in the American League East with a 79-83 record in 162 games.

That said, the Blue Jays still have a talented roster that is worth watching in 2027.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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