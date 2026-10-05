Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Predicted to Lose Shane Bieber to AL East Rival

The Toronto Blue Jays had a very rough 2026 season that saw them miss the playoffs.

Now, the Blue Jays are entering an incredibly important offseason after their poor campaign. They should be looking to strengthen their roster, as it is clear that their current group is simply not good enough.

However, the Blue Jays have now received a prediction regarding pending unrestricted free agent Shane Bieber that they won’t like.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Lose Shane Bieber to Boston Red Sox

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Patrick McAvoy predicted that the Boston Red Sox will sign Bieber in free agency this offseason. With the Red Sox being one of the Blue Jays’ AL East rivals, this would be a nightmare if it came to fruition.

“If Gray walks, the Red Sox will need another veteran right-hander,” McAvoy wrote. “Bieber is someone who Boston has targeted multiple times in the past. Over the last two offseasons, Bieber has been someone heavily tied to Boston, but the Red Sox were unable to get deals done. He’s going to be a free agent again after the season. Maybe the time is now?”

With the Red Sox needing pitching help, it would not be surprising if they pursued Bieber from the Blue Jays. They potentially still could target Bieber even if they re-sign Sonny Gray. Due to this, the Blue Jays should work hard to keep Bieber before he can hit the free agent market this winter.

Looking at Bieber

Bieber posted a 5-2 record, a 4.37 ERA, and 44 strikeouts in 11 appearances this season for the Blue Jays. This was after he had a 4-2 record, a 3.57 ERA, and 37 strikeouts in seven appearances for Toronto in 2025.

While Bieber has dealt with injury trouble in recent seasons, he would generate a lot of interest if he hits free agency. He is a two-time All-Star and a former Cy Young Award winner, so his resume undoubtedly adds to his appeal.

Due to this, the Red Sox would certainly not be the only team that the Blue Jays would have to worry about if Bieber decides to test free agency. The 6-foot-3 righty is one of this year’s top pending unrestricted free agent pitchers, so he should have many suitors this offseason.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what happens with Bieber this offseason. If he ends up signing with the Red Sox, it would be bad news for the Blue Jays.