Blue Jays Urged to Land 2025 MLB All-Star Amid Shane Bieber Uncertainty

Shane Bieber’s future with the Toronto Blue Jays remains uncertain. The right-hander becomes a free agent after the World Series.

Bieber has said he wants to return to Toronto. The club has not committed to bringing him back.

General manager Ross Atkins said the club will work through a process with Bieber. He announced no decision.

Toronto also needs offense after finishing last in the majors in runs scored and home runs. Toronto needs a big bat as the club’s top offseason need.

Blue Jays Today’s Nick Paleolong also named two pitchers the front office could target.

Blue Jays Today Targets 2025 All-Star as Shane Bieber Replacement

Casey Mize, 29, was named as a free-agent target. It said he would not arrive as an ace. Bieber and Max Scherzer, 42, head to free agency.

“Mize is 29 years old right now and he’s been capable of putting together another strong season,” Paleolong said. “You wouldn’t be bringing him in and signing him to be your ace or anything like that. He’d be more of a three or four in the rotation, but that works out really well for Toronto.”

“There’s no more Gausman. Bieber and Scherzer are also headed to free agency,” he added. “I think that Toronto would be very willing to give this guy a three- to five-year deal, which is probably what he is looking for as well.”

He went 6-10, with a 4.32 ERA and 110 strikeouts this season.

Blue Jays Today Names Brock Burke as a Target

Blue Jays Today also wants Toronto to target left-hander Brock Burke. The 30-year-old pitched out of the Cincinnati Reds‘ bullpen in 2026.

“Burke is a bullpen arm who’s coming off of a very strong season. But the biggest reason why I want Toronto to target him is because he is a lefty,” Paleolong said. “The Jays desperately need to add more lefties into that bullpen, especially after relying on Mason Fluharty so much this past year. At age 30, Brock Burke could easily be that guy and help Toronto fix that problem.”

He appeared in 77 games, the most in the National League. He went 6-5 with a 2.30 ERA and two saves.

Burke struck out 74 batters and walked 40 in 74 1/3 innings. He allowed five home runs and opponents hit .202 against him.