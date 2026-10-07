ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays ended the regular season with a 79-83 record. They didn’t make the playoffs.
During the playoffs, the Blue Jays officially signed an 18-year-old utilityman.
Toronto Blue Jays Officially Sign 18-Year-Old Utilityman During MLB Playoffs
However, the team fought back and remained in the postseason race until the last week of the season.
It was nonetheless an extremely disappointing season for the Blue Jays.
In 2025, the Blue Jays were two outs away from winning the World Series before Los Angeles Dodgers infielder tied Game 7 of the World Series with a ninth-inning home run.
A major reason for the Blue Jays’ regression is the poor play of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had a sub-.600 OPS in 2026. Guerrero is currently in the middle of a $500 million contract.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays have officially signed an intriguing young shortstop amid the Major League Baseball postseason.
Toronto Blue Jays Officially Sign Young Shortstop Amid MLB Playoffs