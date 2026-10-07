Toronto Blue Jays Officially Sign Young Shortstop Amid MLB Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays ended the regular season with a 79-83 record. They didn’t make the playoffs.

During the playoffs, the Blue Jays officially signed an 18-year-old utilityman.

Toronto Blue Jays Officially Sign 18-Year-Old Utilityman During MLB Playoffs

Getty TORONTO, CANADA – JANUARY 6: Kazuma Okamoto (not pictured) #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays is introduced during a press conference alongside Ross Atkins, General Manager of the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on January 6, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays signed 18-year-old utilityman Cayro Hazel for a bonus of $80,000, according to Beisbol Fr’s Francys Romero. MiLB.com lists Hazel as a shortstop.

Hazel is from the Netherlands.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Romero wrote on X:

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially signed Cayro Hazel, a utility player from Netherlands 🇳🇱. Bonus deal: $80,000.

Hazel projects as a utility player who can play all over the infield. He has a good frame and profiles more as a contact-oriented hitter than a power hitter.

Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the dugout at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 20, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Hazel has experience playing baseball in the Dutch Major League with the Hoofddorp Pioniers and has participated in several international tournaments.

Hazel appeared in 48 games in the Dutch Major League over the past two seasons.

The young utilityman slashed .272/.360/.351 with eight doubles, two triples, 15 RBI and three stolen bases in the Dutch Major League.

Hazel was over seven years younger than the average player in the Dutch League during his two seasons.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

Getty TORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 and of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after Scherzer was taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays appeared out of the postseason race in early August. The club traded key players Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho.

However, the team fought back and remained in the postseason race until the last week of the season.

Getty TORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Louis Varland #77 and Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Reds in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

It was nonetheless an extremely disappointing season for the Blue Jays.

In 2025, the Blue Jays were two outs away from winning the World Series before Los Angeles Dodgers infielder tied Game 7 of the World Series with a ninth-inning home run.

A major reason for the Blue Jays’ regression is the poor play of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had a sub-.600 OPS in 2026. Guerrero is currently in the middle of a $500 million contract.