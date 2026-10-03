Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Lands On Playoff Roster Of World Series Contender

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will open up their series with the Dodgers in Los Angeles, California.

The Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies (in three games) to advance to the NLDS.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Lands On Playoff Roster

The Braves have announced their roster for the series.

Rowdy Tellez (who was also on the Wild Card roster) made the final cut.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams are both on the roster. Kyle Farmer isn’t. As expected Keirsey and Hicklen are The Braves are carrying 11 pitchers for the Wild Card round.”

Looking At Tellez

Tellez had spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Blue Jays.

He was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft (by the franchise).

In 2019, Tellez hit 21 home runs with 54 RBIs in just 111 games.

The Blue Jays traded Tellez to the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB.com wrote (on July 6, 2021): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 1B Rowdy Tellez to Milwaukee Brewers for RHP Bowden Francis and RHP Trevor Richards.”

Tellez spent part of three seasons with the Brewers.

In 2022, he had the best year of his career when he hit 35 home runs with 89 RBIs.

Tellez has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers over nine total seasons at the MLB level.

Jesús Cano of The Athletic wrote: “Notable moves — Lane Thomas, JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver are on the NLDS roster. Dominic Smith, Dashawn Keirsey and Luke Williams are off. Braves favoring Rowdy Téllez as the left-handed bat off the bench/ Dylan Dodd will start for the Braves as an opener.”

Tellez has hit 123 career home runs in 783 games.