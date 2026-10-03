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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Lands On Playoff Roster Of World Series Contender

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BUFFALO, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Third base coach Luis Rivera #4 and Rowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after Tellez hit a one run home run during the sixth inning of game two of a double header against the Philadelphia Phillies at Sahlen Field on August 20, 2020 in Buffalo, New York.The Blue Jays are the home team and are playing their home games in Buffalo due to the Canadian government’s policy on coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will open up their series with the Dodgers in Los Angeles, California.

The Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies (in three games) to advance to the NLDS.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Lands On Playoff Roster

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park on June 23, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Braves have announced their roster for the series.

Rowdy Tellez (who was also on the Wild Card roster) made the final cut.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams are both on the roster. Kyle Farmer isn’t. As expected Keirsey and Hicklen are The Braves are carrying 11 pitchers for the Wild Card round.”

Looking At Tellez

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs the bases after hitting a three run home run in the first inning during the spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Spectrum Field on February 25, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida.

Tellez had spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Blue Jays.

He was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft (by the franchise).

In 2019, Tellez hit 21 home runs with 54 RBIs in just 111 games.

The Blue Jays traded Tellez to the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB.com wrote (on July 6, 2021): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 1B Rowdy Tellez to Milwaukee Brewers for RHP Bowden Francis and RHP Trevor Richards.”

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run during the first inning in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field on June 26, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Tellez spent part of three seasons with the Brewers.

In 2022, he had the best year of his career when he hit 35 home runs with 89 RBIs.

Tellez has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers over nine total seasons at the MLB level.

Jesús Cano of The Athletic wrote: “Notable moves — Lane Thomas, JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver are on the NLDS roster. Dominic Smith, Dashawn Keirsey and Luke Williams are off. Braves favoring Rowdy Téllez as the left-handed bat off the bench/ Dylan Dodd will start for the Braves as an opener.”

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves runs to first base after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on June 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tellez has hit 123 career home runs in 783 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Lands On Playoff Roster Of World Series Contender

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