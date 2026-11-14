Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Still A Free Agent 16 Days Later

The Toronto Blue Jays most recently played on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds in their final game of the regular season.

That said, they did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Still A Free Agent

Over the offseason, former Blue Jays star Randal Grichuk became a free agent.

Grichuk had most recently been with the Chicago White Sox.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RF Randal Grichuk elected free agency.”

As of Saturday, Grichuk still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He is coming off a strong year for the White Sox where he helped them reach the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Grichuk also batted .299 in 101 regular season games for the franchise.

The 35-year-old did a good job of rebounding after a slow start to the year with the New York Yankees (that saw him get designated for assignment).

MLB.com wrote (on April 29): “New York Yankees designated LF Randal Grichuk for assignment.”

Looking At Grichuk’s Time In Toronto

Grichuk spent four seasons with the Blue Jays (2018-21).

During the 2019 season, he hit 31 home runs with 80 RBIs.

In 2020, Grichuk also helped the Blue Jays reach the MLB playoffs.

Looking At His Other Stops In MLB

Grichuk was picked in the 1st round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (before Toronto).

Prior to his recent stops with the Yankees and White Sox, Grichuk also had stints with the Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals.