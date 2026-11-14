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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Still A Free Agent 16 Days Later

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DUNEDIN, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Randal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides into second base on an RBI double in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark on May 20, 2021 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays most recently played on September 27 when they beat the Cincinnati Reds in their final game of the regular season.

That said, they did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Still A Free Agent

GettyRandal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays flies out in the fifth inning during a MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Over the offseason, former Blue Jays star Randal Grichuk became a free agent.

Grichuk had most recently been with the Chicago White Sox.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RF Randal Grichuk elected free agency.”

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox (C) celebrates scoring alongside Colson Montgomery #12 as they score on a triple off the bat of Braden Montgomery #24 (not pictured) in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As of Saturday, Grichuk still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He is coming off a strong year for the White Sox where he helped them reach the 2026 MLB playoffs.

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the New York Yankees bats against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Grichuk also batted .299 in 101 regular season games for the franchise.

The 35-year-old did a good job of rebounding after a slow start to the year with the New York Yankees (that saw him get designated for assignment).

MLB.com wrote (on April 29): “New York Yankees designated LF Randal Grichuk for assignment.”

Looking At Grichuk’s Time In Toronto

GettyRandal Grichuk #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a triple in the fourth inning during a MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Grichuk spent four seasons with the Blue Jays (2018-21).

During the 2019 season, he hit 31 home runs with 80 RBIs.

In 2020, Grichuk also helped the Blue Jays reach the MLB playoffs.

Looking At His Other Stops In MLB

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the 4th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Grichuk was picked in the 1st round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (before Toronto).

Prior to his recent stops with the Yankees and White Sox, Grichuk also had stints with the Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Still A Free Agent 16 Days Later

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