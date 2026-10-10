Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Astros 2.13-ERA Reliever to Bolster Bullpen

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to need to be watched closely during the offseason.

After how their 2026 season went, it is apparent that they should be looking to add new players. They have multiple areas on their roster that could use improvement. Thus, it would not be surprising if they do a lot of spending in free agency this offseason.

Due to this, the Blue Jays are now being urged to sign a notable impending free agent relief pitcher this offseason.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Houston Astros Pitcher Steven Okert

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Maddy Dickens urged the Blue Jays to sign Houston Astros relief pitcher Steven Okert in free agency this offseason.

“Still, it doesn’t hurt to add another high-leverage veteran to the staff, and Steven Okert is about to become an unrestricted free agent, someone who would fit right in with the Blue Jays,” Dickens wrote.

With the Blue Jays looking to be better in 2027, it would be understandable if they signed a solid relief pitcher like Okert. He would give them another dependable reliever to work with in their bullpen. This would undoubtedly benefit a Blue Jays club that wants to get into the playoffs next season.

If the Blue Jays signed Okert, they would be adding another reliever who has a good amount of MLB experience. This would not be a bad thing for Toronto, especially when noting that their bullpen could use a boost.

Looking at Okert

Okert just had a very strong 2026 season with the Astros. In 68 games this campaign for Houston, he posted a 6-2 record, a 2.13 ERA, and 68 strikeouts. With this, he was a very effective relief pitcher in 2026.

Okert has also been a solid relief pitcher for a while now. In 2025 with Houston, he posted a 3-2 record and a 3.01 ERA in 68 games. He also has a 3.01 ERA or lower in four out of his last six seasons. Thus, he would be a very good pitcher for the Blue Jays to bring in for their bullpen.

Okert is 35 years old, so the Blue Jays should not look to sign him long-term. Instead, a short-term deal would make Okert a great pickup for a Toronto club that is looking to improve.

In 408 career MLB games split between the San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, and Astros over nine seasons, Okert has a 24-15 record, a 3.41 ERA, and 405 strikeouts. He has had a strong career, and that could lead to the Blue Jays targeting him this offseason.