Struggling Toronto Blue Jays Player Still Owed Over $400 Million

Struggling Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still owed over $400 million on his contract.

The first baseman signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto in April 2025. In his first year of the extension, 2026, Guerrero had the worst season of his career.

Toronto Blue Jays Still Owe Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over $400 Million After Rough Season

Many applauded the Blue Jays for giving Guerrero his lucrative extension in April 2025, as he posted 4.6 bWAR and a .292/.381/.467 slash line over 156 games in 2025 and then slashed .397/.497/.795 with eight home runs, five doubles and 15 RBI over 18 postseason games.

The Blue Jays didn’t win the 2025 World Series, losing Game 7 of the Fall Classic to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the future looked bright for the organization and Guerrero.

Unfortunately for Blue Jays fans, Toronto finished the 2026 campaign in last place in the American League East after Guerrero had the worst season of his career.

In 2026, Guerrero posted 1.1 bWAR, his lowest mark since the 60-game 2020 season, and hit .260/.332/.356 with only nine home runs and 57 RBI over 144 games. Somehow, he hit just one home run at the Rogers Centre, home of the Blue Jays.

Guerrero dealt with numerous injuries through the 2026 season, which likely impacted his on-field performance. Hopefully, a clean bill of health for Guerrero next year will lead to a bounce-back season for the star and the Blue Jays.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Career

Guerrero made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2019. In his rookie season, Guerrero hit .272/.339/.443 with 15 home runs and 69 RBI in 123 games.

After the shortened 2020 season, Guerrero had the best season of his career in 2021, posting 6.5 bWAR and a .311/.401/.601 slash line with 48 home runs and 111 RBI. If it weren’t for two-way star Shohei Ohtani, then of the Los Angeles Angels, Guerrero would’ve won the 2021 American League MVP Award.

Guerrero continued putting up impressive numbers from 2022-25. He never hit as well as he did in 2021, but he still was an exceptional hitter during that span, with 2026 marking his first season as a below-average hitter per OPS+ (90).

Guerrero is a six-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner, Home Run Derby Champion, ALCS MVP and All-Star MVP. He is still just 27 and has been worth 26.9 bWAR over his career.