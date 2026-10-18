3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Retired With $9 Million In Career Earnings

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a very disappointing year where they were unable to carry the same magic they did in 2025 (when they reached the World Series).

They finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East with a 79-83 record.

3-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Retired With $9 Million

Now that their year is over, it’s worth noting that a former Blue Jays pitcher announced his retirement before the 2026 season.

Erik Swanson called it quits after seven seasons at the MLB level.

The Blue Jays wrote (via Instagram) on November 20, 2025: “Congratulations on a great career, Swanny! Thank you for all that you’ve meant to our clubhouse and for everything you did in our community. We wish you and your family the best in your next chapter 💙🦢”

It’s also worth noting that Swanson made just under $9 million for his career (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Swanson’s MLB Career

Swanson was picked in the 8th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays acquired Swanson (via trade) during the 2022 season.

MLB.com wrote (on November 16, 2022): “Toronto Blue Jays traded LF Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle Mariners for LHP Adam Macko and RHP Erik Swanson.”

Swanson then spent three years pitching for Toronto.

During the 2023 season, he went 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 69 games.

Swanson’s IG Post

Swanson made a post to Instagram on November 20, 2025.

He wrote: “As I sit here trying to figure out where to even begin, typing this for what feels like the 100th time… The one word I keep coming back to is GRATEFUL! I am so incredibly grateful for my family, my agents, my teammates, coaches, medical staff, clubhouse managers, and everyone else in between who made my life easier and my family’s life easier. That’s one of the amazing things about this game, there are so many hands involved behind the scenes that help make this whole thing tick. I am so incredibly grateful that I have parents who always supported me, no matter what I needed or when I needed it. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’m not sure they make words to describe how Grateful and appreciative I am of my wife (I’m going to try in a later post). She’s been there with me every step of the way, my ride or die! This game took me to places I don’t think I could have ever guessed I’d be. It gave me cities to call home and people to call family. It’s incredible how many relationships this game has brought into my life. From lifelong friends up in Toronto and Winnipeg, to friends in big cities like Seattle and small towns like Hickory, NC, and all the other little stops In between. It’s pretty amazing how a simple game can bring so many amazing people into your world. My time in this game was nothing short of amazing. Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way and to all those who supported me. You all have truly made this journey an unforgettable 12 years. —with extreme gratitude, 50”