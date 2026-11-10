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Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Issues Heartfelt Statement Amid Free Agency

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 01: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

During the middle of the season, the team acquired Jameson Taillon in a trade (via the Chicago Cubs).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Jameson Taillon and cash to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”

However, Taillon suffered an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 5): “Toronto Blue Jays placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list. Right elbow inflammation.”

Blue Jays Pitcher Issues Heartfelt Statement

GettyJameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

On Tuesday, Taillon made a heartfelt statement (via X).

He wrote: “Hey everyone, I’m back! 5 weeks out from flexor and internal brace surgery. I’m 34 years old and on my 3rd elbow surgery, but I truly believe I have my best years ahead. Going to use this space to document some of my rehab journey over the next 10 months!”

Taillon then added another post less than 20 minutes later.

He wrote: “5 weeks out- so far it’s lots of easy walks, body weight leg circuits, and sauna. Main focus being on diet, sleep, recovery and getting range of motion back! Perfect spot for some walking lunges and step ups. Just laying the foundation one day at a time!”

Taillon is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jameson Taillon elected free agency.”

Looking At Taillon

GettyJameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to game three of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City.

Taillon was the 2nd pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Following the Pirates, he had a two-year stop with the New York Yankees.

GettyJameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs looks on while walking towards the dugout during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Taillon had been with the Cubs for part of four seasons before landing in Toronto.

He wrote (via Instagram on August 9): “Sweet Home Chicago! Being a Cub and playing at Wrigley Field was an absolute dream come true. This place is special and I will cherish the memories for the rest of my life. To the incredible fans, coaches, staff and teammates…so much love & gratitude for these four years, thank you!”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Issues Heartfelt Statement Amid Free Agency

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