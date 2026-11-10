Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Issues Heartfelt Statement Amid Free Agency

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

During the middle of the season, the team acquired Jameson Taillon in a trade (via the Chicago Cubs).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Jameson Taillon and cash to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”

However, Taillon suffered an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 5): “Toronto Blue Jays placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list. Right elbow inflammation.”

Blue Jays Pitcher Issues Heartfelt Statement

On Tuesday, Taillon made a heartfelt statement (via X).

He wrote: “Hey everyone, I’m back! 5 weeks out from flexor and internal brace surgery. I’m 34 years old and on my 3rd elbow surgery, but I truly believe I have my best years ahead. Going to use this space to document some of my rehab journey over the next 10 months!”

Taillon then added another post less than 20 minutes later.

He wrote: “5 weeks out- so far it’s lots of easy walks, body weight leg circuits, and sauna. Main focus being on diet, sleep, recovery and getting range of motion back! Perfect spot for some walking lunges and step ups. Just laying the foundation one day at a time!”

Taillon is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jameson Taillon elected free agency.”

Looking At Taillon

Taillon was the 2nd pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Following the Pirates, he had a two-year stop with the New York Yankees.

Taillon had been with the Cubs for part of four seasons before landing in Toronto.

He wrote (via Instagram on August 9): “Sweet Home Chicago! Being a Cub and playing at Wrigley Field was an absolute dream come true. This place is special and I will cherish the memories for the rest of my life. To the incredible fans, coaches, staff and teammates…so much love & gratitude for these four years, thank you!”