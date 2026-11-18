On Nov. 18, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes will be a bidding war that pits the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets.

“The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: In the end, the bidding will pit the Mets vs. the Blue Jays.,” Olney wrote on X on Nov. 18.

If this report is accurate and it is the Mets against the Blue Jays in the bidding war, Underscore Media’s Sal Licata doesn’t see a world in which Skubal decides to head to Toronto over New York.

“The Mets and the Blue Jays, and if that’s the case, do we really think Steve Cohen and the Mets are going to lose Tarik Skubal to Canada?” Licata said in a Nov. 18 video on Underscore Media’s YouTube channel.

“I mean, this isn’t hockey here. We’re talking baseball… I know the Blue Jays have a rich owner, sure, and they want him. Which means that Toronto is going to have to outbid [Mets Owner Steve Cohen], who has not been outbid before for a player that he wanted.”

Are the Mets the Favorites for Tarik Skubal?

Meanwhile, the Mets are coming off a meeting with Skubal, as MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Nov. 16 that New York met with the free agent starting pitcher in Orange County, Calif. As a result, with how the news is trending, Licata believes that the Mets have the upper hand over Skubal.

“If it is true that it will come down to a bidding war between the Mets and the Blue Jays in the end, Tarik Skubal is going to be a New York Met and that’s not a surprise at all,” Licata added.

“Skubal is the odds-on favorite to go to the Mets right now. But I just haven’t had that feeling the way I did with Soto. And maybe we’re heading down that road again.”

Blue Jays Should Be Focused on Seiya Suzuki

Nonetheless, if the Blue Jays lose out on Skubal, it shouldn’t be a big deal, as others believe that there’s another name that must be a priority for Toronto this offseason.

On Nov. 14, The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported, citing a source, that Suzuki is a player that the Blue Jays quite like. As a result, Maddy Dickens of Toronto Blue Jays on SI believes that Toronto needs to go all in on Chicago Cubs free agent Seiya Suzuki and make him their No. 1 free agent target.

“Suzuki would basically step into the role that [George] Springer filled so gracefully over the last few years as an option in the outfield and as the designated hitter,” Dickens wrote in a Nov. 14 article. “He would immediately bolster the team. Atkins has to make this one happen.”

Suzuki batted .270 with 147 hits, 26 homers, 86 RBIs, and 96 runs scored in 143 games for the Cubs this past 2026 season, per StatMuse.

It will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays can finally land one of the marquee free agents, as Toronto has been in the mix over the last few offseasons but has failed to land the player.