Toronto Blue Jays Trade Prediction Offloads $131 Million All-Star Starter to Mets

The Toronto Blue Jays were not anticipating their offseason starting in early October, but after a disappointing 2026 season, you can expect some changes to be made to the Jays’ roster.

That will likely start with the starting rotation. Blue Jays fans may find it a distant memory, but starter Jose Berrios was once a very quality and durable starter before his Tommy John Surgery, which derailed his 2026 campaign.

However, assuming he would be ready to return sometime in the early part of the 2027 season, the Jays may think about potentially offloading his 7-year, $131 million contract to another team that could want his services.

One team that stands out is the New York Mets, who appear to be actively searching for capable starters.

Blue Jays Should Consider Trading Jose Berrios to Mets

While the New York Mets might actually be a little hesitant to trade for Jose Berrios due to his injury concerns, nevertheless, Toronto should consider trading Jose Berrios to whoever would welcome his services.

Before his Tommy John Surgery, Berrios had always carried trade speculation, and with the injury concern, they would likely have to sell his ability low on the external market, and hope a team desperate for starting pitching (New York Mets) would bite on a deal.

Does that mean it would actually end up happening? No, but it’s speculation season for the Blue Jays, and Berrios seems like an expendable piece.

Before his TJS in 2026, Berrios had five straight seasons of making 30+ starts, and in 2025 (when the Blue Jays went to the World Series), Berrios posted an ERA of 4.17 over 30 starts.

He’s a two-time All-Star starter (with the Twins) and has spent the last five seasons with the Jays.

His track record seems deep and long enough for teams to somewhat look past the Tommy John and utilize him as a bottom-of-the-rotation arm.

Taking a Quick Look at Berrios’ MLB Career

Jose Berrios is an 11-year MLB veteran starting pitcher.

He’s made 273 career starts and carries a lifetime ERA of 4.08 with 1481 strikeouts in 1571.2 total innings pitched.

Keep an eye on any Jose Berrios rumors in the coming months, and also look for the Blue Jays’ front office to be aggressive in shaking up their pitching staff after a largely disappointing 2026 campaign.

If the Blue Jays deem that there isn’t enough room for Jose Berrios in the rotation, he could become an expendable arm.