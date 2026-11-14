Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly ‘Intensifying’ Trade Talks for $116.5M Superstar

The Toronto Blue Jays could soon be acquiring a superstar slugger to bolster their lineup.

Toronto has a clear need for an impact bat, and they could look to add some corner outfielders and a second baseman as their clearest needs.

The MLB offseason is underway, and some moves could happen soon ahead of a potential Dec. 1 lockout.

Toronto Blue Jays ‘Intensifying’ Trade Talks for Ketel Marte

Toronto has a need for some more offense, and the team is looking to pull off a blockbuster trade.

The Blue Jays have been linked to Arizona Diamondbacks superstar hitter Ketel Marte. His name has been on the trade block, and MLB insider Hector Gomez revealed that talks are intensifying between the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks.

“SOURCE: The Blue Jays are intensifying talks to acquire Ketel Marte from the D-backs via trade. A four-year, $135 million extension is being discussed as a restructure of his current deal,” Gomez wrote on X.

What Toronto would give up to acquire Marte is unclear. The Diamondbacks want to get out of his contract, so they might not get that much for him.

Marte would be the Blue Jays’ everyday second baseman and also add some much-needed offense to the lineup. He’s in the midst of a six-year, $116.5 million deal, but a contract restructure could be part of the deal.

Marte hit .249 with 22 home runs and 76 RBIs last season with the Diamondbacks. The 33-year-old is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, and was NLCS MVP in 2023.

Toronto Has Shown Interest in Marte

Marte is widely expected to be traded this offseason, and Toronto is one of the teams that is interested in him.

Blue Jays insider Mitch Bannon of The Athletic revealed Toronto has once again checked in on Marte after checking in during the year.

“The Jays, as they do with so many free agents and trade candidates, have checked in once again. Even if Arizona is holding a high asking price, if they’re motivated to move on from the second baseman, the ask may have to drop, potentially after a lockout,” Bannon wrote. …

“Marte can block trades due to 10-and-5 rights, but the Jays could be somewhere he’d waive to, as he’s married to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s cousin. The pair also played together on the Dominican Republic team at the World Baseball Classic.”

Whether or not a trade will be made is to be seen.