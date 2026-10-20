Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Pursue All-Star Reliever in Free Agency to Bolster Bullpen

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be a team to watch this offseason.

Toronto failed to make the playoffs a year after getting to Game 7 of the World Series. The Blue Jays are expected to add some bats to help the lineup, but Toronto should very well add some pitching help.

The Blue Jays could use some more help in the backend of the bullpen, especially if Spencer Miles goes to the rotation.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Sign Raise Iglesias

Although the Blue Jays have Louis Varland as their closer, they could add another high-leverage reliever.

With that, Blue Jays analyst Matthew Spagnuolo of JaysNations urges the team to pursue Atlanta Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias.

“Last winter, the Blue Jays kept tabs on Raisel Iglesias to join their team before he ultimately went back to the Atlanta Braves on a 1-year, $16 million contract. … The reliever is set to turn 37 years old this winter. But he still brings a lot to the table as a high-leverage reliever. While the closing job is Varland’s, and understandably so, having another reliever who is capable of closing games should Varland be unavailable for whatever reason can be handy,” Spagnuolo wrote.

“Having Iglesias and Rogers as the setup men at the back end of your bullpen can be great in situations where you want more ground-ball control, rather than a hard-throwing arm that generates swing-and-miss.”

Iglesias was an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2026. So, he would be an impact high-leverage reliever for Toronto.

“Should the Blue Jays make another offer to his camp, it would be hard to see him get more than a year, unless there are options involved. I would say a 1-year, $14 million deal is reasonable given his age and track record of success,” Spagnuolo added.

Whether or not Iglesias would sign on to not be a closer is unclear. But if the money is right, perhaps it would entice him.

Toronto Turning Page to 2027

The Blue Jays struggled in 2026, and they are already looking at next season.

Toronto struggled, and GM Ross Atkins believes the team will use this year as a learning experience.

“Baseball just punches you in the face — even when you’re really good — pretty regularly,” Atkins said. “So I don’t think our players came in with some level of complacency and needed any humility. But they’re going to learn just like they learned from winning.”

Toronto should be a team to watch this offseason as the Blue Jays have plenty of money to spend.