Toronto Blue Jays Abruptly Release 21-Year-Old Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays are facing a very important offseason after a rough 2026 season.

After finishing last in the AL East with a 79-83 record this season, it’s clear that Toronto must improve its roster.

Due to this, there is a real expectation that Toronto will look to add new talent this winter. This includes in both the trade market and free agency. Thus, the Blue Jays need to be watched very closely as the offseason rolls on.

Now, with the offseason getting underway, they have now moved on from one of their pitcher.

Toronto Blue Jays Release 21-Year-Old Pitcher

The Blue Jays have parted ways with one of their prospect pitchers.

This is because the Blue Jays have released pitcher Victor Espiritu from their prospect pool.

“Dunedin Blue Jays released RHP Victor Espiritu,” MLB.com reported.

With this news, Espiritu will now be looking to find a new home on the free agent market. Teams looking for young prospect pitching could consider taking a gamble on the 21-year-old.

Looking at Espiritu

Espiritu joined the Blue Jays organization on a minor league deal in January 2024.

From there, Espiritu spent each of the last three seasons in Toronto’s minor league system.

In 39 games over three seasons in Toronto’s minor league system, he had an 11-6 record, a 4.11 ERA, and 92 strikeouts.

In 12 games this season split between Single-A Dunedin, the FCL Blue Jays, and the DSL Blue Jays Red, Espiritu posted a 2-3 record, a 3.69 ERA, and 30 strikeouts. Overall, he had a decent year in Toronto’s minor league system in 2026.

It will now be interesting to see if Espiritu can find another home after being released by the AL East club. He would be a no-risk prospect for another team to add to their prospect pool on a minor league deal.