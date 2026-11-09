Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Personal News Emerge After Recent Family Update

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. surprised his mother, Riquelma Ramos, with a new Lexus LX 600.

He visited Ramos at her home in Gurabo, a suburb of Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Ramos also played a role in her son landing in Toronto. She hosted Blue Jays officials for lunch at her home before he signed.

Then-general manager Alex Anthopoulos and Ramos spoke French during the meal. That shared language kicked things off.

The Blue Jays signed Guerrero on July 2, 2015, at age 16 for $3.9 million. Eleven years later, Guerrero is a franchise star under a 14-year, $500 million contract.

His offseason has been busy. And there’s more to come.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Personal News Emerge

Guerrero is slated to swing in a home run derby in the Dominican Republic scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13.

The “Juego de los Profesionales” event kicks off in Azua in 2026. The title means “game of the professionals.” It starts at 9 a.m. at Estadio Américo Hernández in Azua.

Ricardo Andújar and El Varón Sport are organizing the event.

The price is fixed at 200 Dominican pesos, which comes to about $3.

Local stars and major leaguers will join Guerrero. Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz, right-hander Alimber Santa, Detroit Tigers outfielder Wenceel Perez, Miami Marlins outfielder Esteury Ruiz and New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto.

Diaz, Perez, Ruiz and Santa were born in Azua.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Career News Emerge

Guerrero has returned to working with trainer Junior Rodríguez. He oversaw Guerrero’s preparation in 2020. The pair developed the physical training behind his 2021 season.

That year, Guerrero hit .311 with 48 home runs and 111 RBIs. He posted a 1.002 OPS and finished second in American League MVP voting.

Rodríguez said back then that the main goal was weight loss. The program also covered strength, power, flexibility and conditioning.

He does more than condition Guerrero. He also helps prepare and sharpen Guerrero’s skills on the field.

It is not clear whether Rodríguez’s role has changed since then. Guerrero, 27, is signed through the 2039 season.