Wife Of Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Justin Turner last played in the MLB during the 2025 season when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Most recently, Turner has been playing for Toros de Tijuana (in Mexico).

Wife Of Ex-Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Recently, Turner’s wife (Kourtney) made a post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Time flies ❤️ #backtothestart #couplestrend”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@beckle72: “Ahhh! How sweet. Both of you still GORGEOUS!!! Y’all made a Beautiful Family!!! 💖💙💙”

@andrea_taneeszahnii_tabaaha: “You all look GREAT! Time stood still for you two ❤️ Love this!”

@jocemed8: “you guys haven’t aged a day !!”

Looking At Turner’s Time In Toronto

Turner spent part of one season (2024) playing for the Blue Jays.

MLB.com wrote (on January 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent 3B Justin Turner.”

Turner batted .256 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 91 games for the Blue Jays.

He was then traded to the Seattle Mariners during the middle of the year.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 3B Justin Turner and cash to Seattle Mariners for OF RJ Schreck.”

Turner was picked in the 7th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He spent the first part of his career with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.

The 41-year-old then had a nine-year run with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he broke out into a two-time All-Star (and 2020 World Series Champion).

Turner also played for the Boston Red Sox over his 17 seasons at the MLB level.