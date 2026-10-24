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Wife Of Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 21: Justin Turner #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays doubles in the fifth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on May 21, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Justin Turner last played in the MLB during the 2025 season when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Most recently, Turner has been playing for Toros de Tijuana (in Mexico).

Wife Of Ex-Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyJustin Turner #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays works out during spring training at TD Ballpark on February 23, 2024 in Dunedin, Florida.

Recently, Turner’s wife (Kourtney) made a post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Time flies ❤️ #backtothestart #couplestrend”

Comments On Her Post

GettyJustin Turner #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a solo home run in the sixth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on June 23, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@beckle72: “Ahhh! How sweet. Both of you still GORGEOUS!!! Y’all made a Beautiful Family!!! 💖💙💙”

@andrea_taneeszahnii_tabaaha: “You all look GREAT! Time stood still for you two ❤️ Love this!”

@jocemed8: “you guys haven’t aged a day !!”

Looking At Turner’s Time In Toronto

GettyBo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays (R) celebrates with Justin Turner #2 after scoring on a double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 in the top of the tenth inning at Oakland Coliseum on June 09, 2024 in Oakland, California.

Turner spent part of one season (2024) playing for the Blue Jays.

MLB.com wrote (on January 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent 3B Justin Turner.”

Turner batted .256 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 91 games for the Blue Jays.

He was then traded to the Seattle Mariners during the middle of the year.

MLB.com wrote (on July 29, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 3B Justin Turner and cash to Seattle Mariners for OF RJ Schreck.”

GettyJustin Turner #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays gets dunked with water by teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 after their team defeated the Colorado Rockies in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 14, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Turner was picked in the 7th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He spent the first part of his career with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.

The 41-year-old then had a nine-year run with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he broke out into a two-time All-Star (and 2020 World Series Champion).

GettyJustin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a three-run walk-off home run in the ninth inning to defeat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 in game two of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Turner also played for the Boston Red Sox over his 17 seasons at the MLB level.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Wife Of Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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