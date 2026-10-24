Wife Of Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 21: Justin Turner #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays doubles in the fifth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on May 21, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
The 41-year-old then had a nine-year run with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he broke out into a two-time All-Star (and 2020 World Series Champion).
Turner also played for the Boston Red Sox over his 17 seasons at the MLB level.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Justin Turner last played in the MLB during the 2025 season when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs.Most recently, Turner has been playing for Toros de Tijuana (in Mexico). Liga Mexicana de Beisbol Banorte @LMBBanorte · Follow TEMPORADA DE ESTRENO 🔥 Así le fue a Justin Turner en su primer año en la […]
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