Toronto Blue Jays World Series Player Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason.

Following their magical run to the World Series in 2025, they missed out on the MLB playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays World Series Player Will Be A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at former Blue Jays player Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

He spent the 2026 season with the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old batted .242 with 39 hits, two home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs and eight stolen bases in 66 games.

He will also be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

Looking At Kiner-Falefa’s Time In Toronto

Kiner-Falefa spent part of two seasons playing for the Blue Jays (in 2024 and 2025).

During the middle of the 2024 season, they traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa and cash to Pittsburgh Pirates for 2B Charles McAdoo.”

The Blue Jays then reacquired him off waivers during the 2025 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays claimed SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa off waivers from Pittsburgh Pirates.”

Kiner-Falefa batted .286 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, 37 runs and three stolen bases in 102 games.

He also played for the Blue Jays during their 2025 postseason run to the World Series.

Looking At His Other Stops

Kiner-Falefa was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees over nine seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see who signs him before the 2027 season.