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Toronto Blue Jays World Series Player Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 16: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores a run on an RBI double by George Springer #4 against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning in game four of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on October 16, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason.

Following their magical run to the World Series in 2025, they missed out on the MLB playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays World Series Player Will Be A Free Agent

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single during the ninth inning in their MLB game against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre on September 9, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at former Blue Jays player Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

He spent the 2026 season with the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old batted .242 with 39 hits, two home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs and eight stolen bases in 66 games.

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #2 of the Boston Red Sox looks on after getting tagged out at first in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on June 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

He will also be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

Looking At Kiner-Falefa’s Time In Toronto

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Kiner-Falefa spent part of two seasons playing for the Blue Jays (in 2024 and 2025).

During the middle of the 2024 season, they traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa and cash to Pittsburgh Pirates for 2B Charles McAdoo.”

The Blue Jays then reacquired him off waivers during the 2025 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 31, 2025): “Toronto Blue Jays claimed SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa off waivers from Pittsburgh Pirates.”

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Kiner-Falefa batted .286 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, 37 runs and three stolen bases in 102 games.

He also played for the Blue Jays during their 2025 postseason run to the World Series.

Looking At His Other Stops

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees walks to first during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Kiner-Falefa was picked in the 4th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees over nine seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see who signs him before the 2027 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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