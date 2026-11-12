Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released By New Team in Sudden Move

The Toronto Blue Jays had a very frustrating 2026 season.

After entering the season with high hopes, they finished fourth in the AL East and missed the playoffs with a 79-83 record.

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Toronto pitcher has hit the free agent market.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released By New Team

A former Blue Jays pitcher is now available for the taking as a free agent.

This is because the Miami Marlins have released former Blue Jays pitcher Zach Pop.

“RHP Zach Pop has elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Pop signed a minor league deal with the Marlins just back in June. From there, he finished this season with Triple-A Jacksonville. In 26 games with the Triple-A club, he had a 3-3 record, a 3.60 ERA, and 19 strikeouts.

Pop also had a 0-0 record, a 3.60 ERA, and six strikeouts in seven games with the Philadelphia Phillies this season. He was released by Philadelphia in early June.

Looking at Pop’s Time With the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays acquired Pop from the Marlins in August of the 2022 season.

From there, Pop appeared in three seasons with Toronto from 2022 to 2024. In 90 games for Toronto over that span, he had a 5-5 record, a 4.89 ERA, and 58 strikeouts.

Pop’s time with Toronto ended when he was released by Toronto in April 2025.

Since then, Pop has made MLB appearances with the Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies.