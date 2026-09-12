Washington Nationals Acquire 25-Year-Old From New York Yankees

The Washington Nationals claimed 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton off waivers from the New York Yankees, according to MLB.com’s transactions log.

From MLB.com: Washington Nationals claimed RHP Chase Hampton off waivers from New York Yankees.

Washington Nationals Claim RHP Chase Hampton Off Waivers From New York Yankees

The Yankees designated Hampton for assignment on Sept. 7 to clear a 40-man roster spot for Aaron Judge, who recently returned from an 84-game injured list stint.

Hampton was once a top-100 prospect according to multiple publications. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career. Notably, he underwent Tommy John surgery last year.

“He’s really talented and has got a chance to be a really good pitcher and this doesn’t stop that. This just puts a pause on it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last year. “But I think in his mind, dealing with some of the things he’s had to deal with over the last year-plus, I think there’s a little bit of, ‘Let’s get fixed and get back on the trail.’… Long road back, but doesn’t change what a talented guy he is.”

Hampton posted a rough 8.18 ERA over 55 innings in the Yankees organization this year. He hasn’t pitched in the majors.

New York selected Hampton in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft from Texas Tech University.

The right-hander has a career 4.89 ERA with 217 strikeouts over 180 1/3 minor-league innings.

Washington Nationals Right Now

The Nationals are in the middle of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Washington won Game 1 of the series 4-3 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The Nationals lost three of their last 10 games. With a 68-81 record, Washington is on the verge of being eliminated from postseason contention.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees began a three-game series against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Friday night. The Yankees won the first game of the series on Friday.

New York is the first American League Wild Card team with an 85-62 record. The club is three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.