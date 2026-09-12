Hi, Subscriber

Washington Nationals Acquire 25-Year-Old From New York Yankees

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 30: Manager Blake Butera #10 of the Washington Nationals walks off the field in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals claimed 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton off waivers from the New York Yankees, according to MLB.com’s transactions log.

From MLB.com: Washington Nationals claimed RHP Chase Hampton off waivers from New York Yankees.

Washington Nationals Claim RHP Chase Hampton Off Waivers From New York Yankees

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Chase Hampton #86 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Yankees designated Hampton for assignment on Sept. 7 to clear a 40-man roster spot for Aaron Judge, who recently returned from an 84-game injured list stint.

Hampton was once a top-100 prospect according to multiple publications. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career. Notably, he underwent Tommy John surgery last year.

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Chase Hampton #86 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“He’s really talented and has got a chance to be a really good pitcher and this doesn’t stop that. This just puts a pause on it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last year. “But I think in his mind, dealing with some of the things he’s had to deal with over the last year-plus, I think there’s a little bit of, ‘Let’s get fixed and get back on the trail.’… Long road back, but doesn’t change what a talented guy he is.”

Hampton posted a rough 8.18 ERA over 55 innings in the Yankees organization this year. He hasn’t pitched in the majors.

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Chase Hampton #86 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New York selected Hampton in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft from Texas Tech University.

The right-hander has a career 4.89 ERA with 217 strikeouts over 180 1/3 minor-league innings.

Washington Nationals Right Now

Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Abimelec Ortiz #81 of the Washington Nationals is congratulated at the dugout by Yohandy Morales #28 after Ortiz scored a run during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 08, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Nationals are in the middle of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Washington won Game 1 of the series 4-3 on Friday. Game 2 is slated to begin at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

The Nationals lost three of their last 10 games. With a 68-81 record, Washington is on the verge of being eliminated from postseason contention.

New York Yankees Right Now

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Aaron Judge #99 and George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees began a three-game series against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Friday night. The Yankees won the first game of the series on Friday.

New York is the first American League Wild Card team with an 85-62 record. The club is three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Washington Nationals Acquire 25-Year-Old From New York Yankees

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x