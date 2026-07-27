Baseball World Reacts to MLB’s CJ Abrams Announcement

The Washington Nationals have rattled off three straight series victories since the All-Star break, and star infielder CJ Abrams has been a major reason for the team’s success.

Abrams has also been the subject of trade rumors ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. While it appears unlikely he’ll be moved, the Nationals would reportedly need to be “blown away” by an offer to consider a deal. His value is certainly at an all-time high, and MLB recognized his recent play on Monday.

MLB Announces News on Abrams

MLB announced on Monday that Abrams earned NL Player of the Week honors, while Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña earned AL Player of the Week honors.

Abrams hit six home runs, drove in 12 runs, batted .577, and posted an astounding 1.939 OPS over the past seven days.

“Take me to your league rbi leader,” the Nationals posted.

MLB Network interviewed Abrams before Monday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays and asked him about the Nationals’ recent offensive success.

“Yeah, just getting it to the next guy. It starts with [James Wood]. He has a lot of leadoff homers, he gets on base, and then it’s about getting it to the next guy. They get on base a lot, so my job is to drive them in.”

Abrams also explained the mechanical changes he has made at the plate.

“I actually narrowed my stance a little bit. I’m standing a little taller as well and just feel more relaxed at the plate… and putting good swings on it.”

Baseball Fans React on Social Media

“Do NOT trade him!” A fan said.

Someone else added, “It’s insane that they would even consider trading him.”

“This is the man,” another person wrote.

One more commented, “Love CJ !!!!! What a year he’s having. Stud.”

Abrams 2026 Season

Abrams earned his second All-Star selection this season and, across 102 games and 384 at-bats, has scored 66 runs, collected 114 hits, hit 27 home runs, and driven in a league-leading 82 RBIs.

He is batting .297, leads the league in slugging at .573, owns a .940 OPS, and has stolen 17 bases.