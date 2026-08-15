CJ Abrams Reacts to 2B Position Change for Nationals

Washington Nationals All-Star infielder CJ Abrams reacted after the announcement that he is moving to second base from shortstop.

The Nationals announced on Friday that they are going to phase Abrams out as their starting shortstop, as he will become the team’s starting second baseman instead. Nasim Nunez will be switching spots with Abrams, moving from second base to shortstop.

CJ Abrams Reacts to Switching Positions

Speaking to reporters after the news of his position change was revealed by Nationals manager Drew Butera, Abrams shared his reaction to the switcheroo.

“Not too many thoughts. I stay present, for real. I’m playing shortstop today, so I’m ready to go get a ‘W,’” Abrams said ahead of the Nationals’ 4-1 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night (via MLB.com).

“I do (see myself being a long-term shortstop). That’s just where I’ve been playing my whole life, and I believe I can be a great shortstop.”

Based on these comments, it appears that Abrams isn’t exactly thrilled with moving off shortstop. But he is willing to do whatever the team needs him to do, as winning is the most important thing for both him and the club.

Now that he is moving to second base, Abrams believes that the transition should be fairly easy for him, as he thinks the main difference between the two positions is that the throw to first base is shorter.

“Just go over there and be athletic. There’s a shorter throw, it’s pretty much the only difference. You have different pivots you have to do at second base. But other than that, it’s still the infield,” Abrams said.

Washington Manager Explains Move

Butera explained the team’s thinking in moving Abrams off shortstop to second base, a position he has not played since his 2022 rookie season with the San Diego Padres, where he started six games at the keystone that year.

“Obviously, CJ spent the majority of his career at shortstop and all of his time for the Nationals there. So I understand this is not an easy decision, not an easy conversation, of course. But ultimately, we felt like this was the best thing for the team going forward,” Butera said, noting that Abrams was on board with the plan despite his comments suggesting he prefers to play SS.

Statistically, Abrams is one of the worst defensive shortstops in baseball, which is obviously why the Nationals are making this move, as they believe switching him and Nunez will help clean up the team’s defense and, therefore, help the team win more games.

“To be able to range – especially to his right – and make those throws across his body on the run, that can be tough. But I think he’s going to be able to do a really good job of that at second base because it’s a little bit shorter of a throw, and he does well securing the baseball. I think also the pivot at second base when he’s turning double plays is going to be really good as well because he’s actually gotten some reps doing that with the shifts,” Butera said.