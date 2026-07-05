Washington Nationals Cut Ties With Outfielder Acquired in Juan Soto Blockbuster During Pirates Series

The Washington Nationals will cut ties with a former first-rounder who was part of the Juan Soto blockbuster deal in 2022. Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal reports that the team has selected right-hander Eddie Yean. Outfielder Robert Hassell III has been designated for assignment.

Hassell, 24, was one of many prospects that the Nationals acquired from the San Diego Padres for Soto. This comes a day after two other players in the trade, James Wood and C.J. Abrams, were named National League All-Stars.

Hassell’s only experience with the Nationals came in 2025. In 70 games, he slashed .223/.257/.315 with three home runs. Overall, he was a below-replacement player and was squeezed out of the outfield mix this season.

The 24-year-old has spent the entire 2026 season with Triple-A Rochester. He’s just hitting .215 with a .593 OPS at that level. With Hassell falling out of favor, the Nationals have run an outfield of Daylen Lile, Jacob Young, James Wood, and Dylan Crews.

The Nationals have seven days to either trade, release, or outright Hassell to the minor leagues. Considering he’s a former Top 10 pick from six drafts ago, the club should receive some interest in a deal. A team looking to jump the waiver wire makes the most sense.