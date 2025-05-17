Nationals MacKenzie Gore’s Chaos Start Still Makes MLB History

The Washington Nationals’ left-hander MacKenzie Gore etched his name into Major League Baseball’s record books on Friday night, but not in the way he, or the Nationals, might have hoped.

In a chaotic start against the Baltimore Orioles, Gore became the first pitcher in MLB history to allow 10 hits and strike out 9 batters in less than 4 innings.

Gore’s Rollercoaster Outing

Gore’s final line was bewildering: 3.2 innings pitched, 10 hits allowed, two earned runs, two walks, and nine strikeouts. It’s the kind of box score that makes you double-take, and for good reason.

Strikeouts are generally a sign of command and overpowering stuff. Gore’s nine Ks indicate that his fastball and breaking pitches were working at a high level.

In fact, several of those strikeouts came against top-half Orioles hitters who looked completely overmatched. His swing-and-miss stuff was electric.

But in between those strikeouts, Gore was battered. Baltimore racked up 10 hits, many of them loud and early in the count.

When hitters made contact, they made it count–stringing together rallies that forced manager Dave Martinez to pull Gore before the end of the fourth inning.

Fans took to social media, calling the outing “incredible” and “absurd.” One user even said it’s “one of the weirdest pitching lines I’ve seen in a while.”

The Numbers Behind the Mayhem

Through 10 starts this season, Gore holds a 2–4 record with a 3.67 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP over 56.1 innings pitched.

His 84 strikeouts lead the Nationals’ pitching staff, highlighting his role as a key contributor in the rotation.

Gore’s outing against the Orioles on Friday was a study in contrasts.

According to The Baltimore Sun reporter Jacob Calvin Meyer, “MacKenzie Gore also allowed only 2 runs.

“A pitcher giving up 10 hits, striking out 9 and allowing 2 runs happened 180 times in MLB history entering tonight.

“Most of those were 9 innings or longer. Prior to tonight, the shortest was 5.1 innings. Gore went only 3.2 innings.”

Gore’s ascent in the 2025 season can be attributed to the refinement of his breaking pitches, particularly his curveball and slider.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Kenneth Teape, Gore’s curveball is limiting hitters to a .216 batting average with a 51.1% whiff rate, while his slider is even more dominant, holding opponents to a .107 average and a 47.4% whiff rate.

Beltway Battle Reveals Shifting Power Dynamics

The Nationals’ youthful resurgence stands in stark contrast to the Orioles’ struggles.

Both teams entered the series with 27 losses, but while Washington’s rebuild has been buoyed by emerging talents like Gore, Baltimore has grappled with underperformance despite higher preseason expectations.

What It Says About Gore’s Development

Still just 26 years old, Gore remains one of the more intriguing young arms in the league.

Acquired from the Padres in the blockbuster Juan Soto trade, he has shown glimpses of ace-level talent mixed with moments of inconsistency.

Friday’s outing underscores both the promise and the work ahead. The ability to miss bats at an elite level is there.

What remains a question is his command within the zone, sequencing, and ability to limit damage once hitters start stringing together success.

Pitching coach Jim Hickey may see Gore’s bizarre night as a teaching opportunity–a way to reinforce the importance of location and pitch selection, even when your “stuff” is working.

While his fastball and offspeed pitches remain areas for development, Gore’s enhanced breaking pitches have solidified his role as the Nationals’ emerging ace.

If he continues to refine his arsenal, Gore is poised to become one of the premier pitchers in the game.