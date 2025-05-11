Nationals Bullpen Disaster Grows With Another Release

The Washington Nationals have once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. On Friday, they released right-handed reliever Lucas Sims, marking yet another bullpen shake-up in what’s quickly becoming one of the most unstable units in Major League Baseball.

Sims, who was picked up by Washington in February but never quite found his footing, made 18 appearances this season and posted a 13.86 ERA.

“It stinks,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He gets it. He understands he didn’t throw strikes…When you’re walking that many guys and hitting guys, we have to do something.”

Sims’ release follows a string of underwhelming performances and adds to the long list of failed bullpen experiments the Nationals have cycled through this season.

Nationals Bullpen a Revolving Door of Frustration

After the release, the Nationals turned to a familiar name on Friday, calling up right-hander Zach Brzykcy from Triple-A. It was his second time in a week he was making the drive from Pennsylvania to D.C.

“He’s just got a cup of coffee up here,” Martinez said. “He’ll settle in. We’ll try to pick some spots where we feel like he matches up well.”

The unit ranks near the bottom of the league in nearly every major statistical category, including ERA (5.43), WHIP (1.46), and walk rate (152). Martinez has been forced to play bullpen roulette night after night.

“This Washington Nationals’ bullpen is a mess,” Sports Illustrated writer Brad Wakai said.

Sims was supposed to bring some veteran stability, but instead became another symptom of a larger, structural problem.

“One of the notable offseason additions, Colin Poche, is no longer with the team after he was designated for assignment,” Wakai said.

“And now the Nationals decided to move on from another one of their winter additions.”

we have made the following roster moves: – recalled RHP Zach Brzykcy from Triple-A Rochester

– requested unconditional release waivers on RHP Lucas Sims — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 10, 2025

Who’s Accountable for the Bullpen Breakdown?

While frustration is growing among fans, the blame for the Nationals’ bullpen instability doesn’t fall on one set of shoulders.

Rizzo has faced scrutiny for building a relief corps that leans heavily on short-term contracts and low-risk, high-variance arms. The approach has yielded mixed results—a few bright spots but plenty of inconsistency.

“If you talk to Mike, Mike will tell you exactly how he’s feeling about something,” ESPN’s Buster Olney said. “I know when I talk to executives of other teams, they don’t look at Mike as a warm and fuzzy trade partner.”

“They find him to be a little bit brusk…And he’s great at making trades.”

Meanwhile, Martinez has also come under fire from parts of the fanbase. His bullpen management—particularly when it comes to late-inning matchups—has drawn criticism for being reactive rather than strategic.

Is There a Fix? Or Just More Fallout?

The release of Lucas Sims is less about cutting dead weight and more about the Nationals trying to find clarity.

Sims was once a promising arm in the Cincinnati Reds bullpen, and though he’s battled injuries and control issues, his fastball-slider combo made him worth a flier. His quick dismissal highlights just how little margin for error exists in Washington’s current approach.

As the Nationals navigate the challenges of the current season, the emergence and development of CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, and Keibert Ruiz offer a glimmer of hope. Their performances will be pivotal in shaping the team’s trajectory and restoring competitiveness to the franchise.

“Those three players are going to be the three foundational building blocks for the next great Nationals team,” ESPN’s Paul Hembekides said. “And given his history, I’m willing to bet Mike Rizzo builds another one and builds another one soon.”