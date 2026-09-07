Nationals’ CJ Abrams, James Wood Make Nearly Unprecedented MLB History

The Washington Nationals have put up quite the statistics this season, hitting for power and showing off speed on the bases in a combination rarely seen in Major League Baseball.

It hasn’t quite translated into a team that will get into the playoffs, but the Nats have certainly put the baseball world on notice that they’ve got some serious potential heading into the future.

A big reason why things feel good in the nation’s capital is because they have CJ Abrams and James Wood.

Both Abrams and Wood are impressive, multi-faceted stars with power and speed that put pressure on opposing teams at pretty much all times.

And on Sunday, they joined a historic MLB club that previously only had one other entry.

CJ Abrams, James Wood Make History

To join this club, the Nats needed Abrams to homer on Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. It was his 30th home run of the season.

With that mark, it means that both Abrams and Wood have at least 30 home runs and 15 stolen bases this season.

It’s the second time in baseball history that two players 25 or younger on the same team have gone at least 30-15 in a season, according to MLB stats guru Sarah Langs.

The first pair to do it? Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor, in 2018.

It’s an era when players younger and younger are given their opportunities, and many of them come to MLB with both power and speed that they know how to put on display. That’s certainly what has happened with Abrams and Wood in D.C., with Wood overcoming injury this year to still put together an impressive statistical season.

One Bad Omen For Nationals To Avoid

Looking at that history, which joins Ramirez and Lindor, does bring to mind one thing that the Nationals need to avoid.

The Guardians eventually looked to keep their payroll in check and traded Lindor to the New York Mets rather than sign him to a long-term extension.

That’s how Cleveland has operated for the last few decades, so even at the time, it wasn’t all that surprising, but it’s a reminder that these things don’t always last forever.

Abrams was viewed by some as a trade candidate even in the middle of this season, but the Nats opted to hold onto him and continue to build this strong core for the future.

This season has had incredible moments but seems like it’s coming up short for the Nationals of a total bounceback. It’ll be up to them to make the final push toward the playoffs next year, because otherwise it’ll be hard to keep this historic duo of Abrams and Wood together. Things move quickly in sports, and the Nats can’t afford to let this dynamic duo go to waste.