Nationals Cut Ties With 11-Year Veteran After He Posts 5.82 ERA

The Washington Nationals were hanging around in the National League wild card race for much of this season, but are now falling out of the race. They sit at 59-62 and are five games back of the Philadelphia Phillies. They have taken steps forward this year, but still are not a contender.

The main key for the Nationals this year has been to give opportunities to their younger players, and some of those players have really made strides.

One of their free agent signings, right-hander Miles Mikolas has struggled in 2026, going 3-9 with a 5.82 ERA in 25 appearances and 11 starts. According to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, Mikolas’ time in a Nationals uniform may be coming to an end.

“Jackson Kent will start for the Nationals tomorrow,” Nusbaum posted on X. “Though there is no official corresponding move tonight, Miles Mikolas was saying goodbye to teammates in the clubhouse.”

Washington Nationals Cut Ties With Miles Mikolas

Mikolas was signed to a one-year contract just before the start of spring training. Though he has had success in the past, he hasn’t been the same pitcher since 2022. That year, he was an All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Washington still has a shot to earn a wild card berth at the end of the season, but if Mikolas were to stay on the roster, that could certainly have hindered their chances.

No move is official at the moment, but if Mikolas was saying goodbye to his teammates in the clubhouse on Tuesday night, then it would seem as though his time in a Nationals uniform has come to an end.

The 37-year-old pitched with the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Cardinals prior to joining the Nationals. He was a two-time All-Star in St. Louis as a starter, but just hasn’t been the same pitcher in several years.

The right-hander made his major league debut in 2012 with the Padres as a reliever and was with the team until 2014, when he joined the Rangers. After a few years playing in Japan, the Cardinals brought him on board in 2018, and he was with the team until 2025 before he ultimately joined the Nationals.

Kent is the Nationals’ No. 8 prospect. The left-hander has gone 9-4 with a 3.72 ERA in 20 starts at Double-A and Triple-A this season. There is certainly a lot more upside with him, and this could help the Nationals replenish their taxed pitching staff after a few rough games.

What’s Next for Miles Mikolas?

It will be interesting to see where Mikolas ends up after this. Due to his struggles, it would seem unlikely that a contending team will show any interest in him, but there is a chance that a team out of contention could take a look at him and add him to the roster to potentially eat some innings and be a veteran presence.

But the struggles that plagued him late in his tenure with the Cardinals have persisted, so any chance of him pitching any meaningful games this season would appear to be slim.