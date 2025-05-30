Nationals Could Double Down on Holliday Legacy at Top of 2025 Draft

The Washington Nationals hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and with that comes a critical opportunity to shape the franchise’s future.

According to the latest MLB Pipeline mock draft (May 29), the team has multiple high-end options on the table, headlined by a familiar name in the baseball world: Ethan Holliday.

“Ethan’s trajectory continues to head in the right direction with a lot of indicators in the frame, bloodlines, and consistent progress being strong indicators,” a scout said.

Top draft prospect Ethan Holliday's swing is too smooth 😮‍💨 (📽️: @PrepBaseballOK) pic.twitter.com/QCrPITsCfY — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2025

The Heir Apparent?

At the top of the Nationals’ draft board is Stillwater (Okla.) High School infielder Holliday, widely considered the favorite to go No. 1.

The son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and younger brother of Orioles phenom Jackson Holliday, Ethan brings an elite blend of pedigree, offensive polish, and projectable power.

Listed as a shortstop and third baseman, Holliday has one of the most advanced hit tools among prep prospects in recent years. Scouts rave about his approach at the plate, noting his ability to adjust to off-speed pitches and drive the ball to all fields.

His left-handed swing, coupled with his 6-foot-4 frame, gives him the physical tools to develop into a middle-of-the-order bat.

Washington has a history of drafting polished college players and power arms, but Holliday’s upside may be too great to pass up. If selected, he would mark the Nationals’ first No. 1 overall pick since 2010, when they famously selected Bryce Harper.

“This one is still wide open and my choice here is more a reflection of ‘I don’t quite have enough info to change it from Holliday’ than ‘I’m confident it’s going to be Holliday,’” McDaniel said, in regards to the first pick being the top prospect.

Prep Righty Seth Hernandez

While Holliday may be the consensus top bat, the Nationals are also rumored to be eyeing Seth Hernandez, a flame-throwing right-hander out of Corona High School in California. Hernandez possesses a high-90s fastball and a wipeout slider, drawing comparisons to Dylan Cease at the same stage.

For a Nationals organization that has long prioritized elite pitching–having helped develop the now-retired Stephen Strasburg and current starter Josiah Gray–the allure of a top-of-the-rotation prep arm is real.

Hernandez’s clean mechanics and projectable frame give scouts confidence in his long-term durability and upside.

However, taking a high school pitcher first overall carries risk, and the Nationals may prefer the relative safety of Holliday’s bat.

According to MLB, “The Nationals would be less reluctant than most clubs about making Hernandez the first high school righty ever selected No. 1.”

Kade Anderson and the College Arm Option

Another name reportedly in the mix is LSU left-hander Kade Anderson, who has emerged as the top college pitcher in the class. Anderson features a polished four-pitch mix, excellent command, and the poise of a future frontline starter.

The Nationals have shown an affinity for SEC arms in previous drafts, and Anderson fits the mold of a fast-track college pitcher who could rise quickly through the system.

His recent dominance in the SEC–combined with the lack of a clear-cut college bat at the top of the draft–makes him a legitimate alternative to Holliday.

High Ceiling or Safer Floor?

With several elite prospects on the table, the Nationals face a familiar question: do they prioritize ceiling or floor? Holliday offers the highest offensive upside in the class, while Hernandez gives them a potential ace. Anderson is the more polished and possibly safer pick, but with less superstar potential.

Washington has slowly rebuilt its farm system in the aftermath of its 2019 World Series win and subsequent teardown. Adding a foundational piece with the No. 1 pick is critical to accelerating their rebuild and eventually returning to contention.